Weight Watchers is conducting an agency review

Credit: Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers International, which has been gaining subscribers as it hypes the weight lost by Oprah Winfrey and DJ Khaled, is on the hunt for a new agency approach.

Over the past few years, Weight Watchers has worked with agencies including Havas, DiMassimo Goldstein, Wieden & Kennedy Portland and McCann New York.

"As we move toward becoming a global, purpose-driven brand, we are having conversations with potential partners who share our vision, and have the mindset and capabilities to bring our purpose to life," Chief Brand Officer Gail Tifford said in a statement. "We're evaluating agencies on their abilities to support all of our bold moves, including integrating and unifying, personalizing all that we do, and deepening and expanding inspired communities."

News of the review comes less than three months after Tifford joined Weight Watchers from Unilever, where she was VP of media North America and global digital media innovation. Weight Watchers declined to identify the agencies it's speaking with.

Weight Watchers is currently promoting its Freestyle program. A commercial from DiMassimo Goldstein that's been running in heavy rotation on TV briefly features Winfrey and DJ Khaled, and notes in on-screen text that he has lost 33 pounds.