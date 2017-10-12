West Elm Airs First TV Campaign

The holidays are here -- at least retailers are telling us they are -- and furniture retailers are hoping to convince consumers to get their homes in peak hosting form. West Elm is debuting its first-ever TV campaign this week, competing with rival Crate & Barrel which just appointed actress Reese Witherspoon its first brand ambassador in a campaign that began Monday.

Williams-Sonoma-owned West Elm is running a 30-second national TV spot that encourages consumers to get "House Proud" by boasting about the grown-up and sustainable furniture and decor they've purchased for their homes. The brand, which worked with Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Humanaut on the new work, will also air five 15-second web cuts and market the campaign on social media through #mywestelm.

"We look for new ways to evolve and test marketing concepts that reach new customers and raise brand awareness," says Catherine Schwartz, senior VP of marketing at West Elm. Last year, the brand's holiday campaign focused on digital and catalogs. She noted that this year's effort builds on the 2016 push. The current campaign will run through Nov. 20.

Brooklyn-based West Elm is one of the strongest brands in the Williams-Sonoma portfolio; executives recently said on a conference call that they believe it "will be our largest brand over time." For the second quarter of this year, the 106-unit chain saw comparable sales increase 10.1% over the year-earlier period. Last year, West Elm's revenue was $972 million. The brand recently partnered with Pinterest on a finder tool.