WeWork pushes first campaign from in-house creative agency

Since its 2010 founding, WeWork has enjoyed a comfortable position of growth as one of the first in the flexible office space market. But competitors such as Knotel and Bond Collective are gaining ground, so the real estate start up is debuting a new campaign, one that paints its offices as spacious and entirely accommodating.

It's the first effort from Creative Studio, an internal creative team composed of 10 staffers that was founded in January. The department is overseen by Adam Kimmel, a former menswear fashion designer who is now WeWork's chief creative officer.

In a series of digital spots rolling out Wednesday, cramped workers spill out of their tiny, elbow-jamming office in one frame and enter another filled with luxurious couches and clear, acrylic coffee tables topped with wooden chess boards. Some of the 30-second spots are more literal. In one, text reads, "Managing an office is hard. Don't jump through hoops," as a man despairingly gazes at a line of hula hoops labeled with office costs such as "utilities" and "cleaning." He's shown to a better space in the adjacent frame.

The spots will appear in shorter 15- and 6-second versions, and in GIFs and static images, on digital channels and social media including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.