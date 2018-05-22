Woman behind the Aflac duck brings you two chill eggs

The woman behind the Aflac duck and Herbal Essences' Totally Organic Experience has a new mission: bring egg freezing to the masses.

Linda Kaplan Thaler Productions has created a new digital and social-media campaign for Manhattan specialty practice Extend Fertility starring two animated "chill eggs"—one swings in a hammock—who advise women that freezing their ovaries can help destress their lives.

While the media plan initially targets women ages 27 to 42 in the New York metro area, Extend Fertility hopes social sharing will take the message more broadly. And women aren't the only target, says Chief Marketing Officer Michael Bernstein; some transgender men, he says, opt to freeze their eggs before they transition.

Egg freezing has a negative connotation for some, and Thaler says she's out to change that. Supplemental insurance was also an overly serious topic until she tried to liven it up with a memorable character and humor.

"It's about telling women to go live your life," Thaler says.

And while egg freezing may be a medical procedure, it needn't be presented clinically in advertising, she says. "Why is it treated with a gloom-and-doom attitude like there's something wrong with you?" she asks. "We want this to be more mainstream."