Yoplait Says Drop the Judgment, 'Mom On,' and Eat Some Yogurt

General Mills' Yoplait is trying to step up its game after a prolonged sales slump with a new empowerment message to moms.

The new campaign marks the brand's first work from 72andSunny, one of the main creative agencies General Mills hired last year.

Yoplait is promoting the idea of not putting moms down for decisions such as working outside the home, staying at home, breastfeeding in public, having kids later in life, dressing to impress or sporting a beloved-yet-often-ridiculed mom standard: yoga pants.

"One of the key experiences of motherhood is judgment and shaming" and Yoplait wanted to show moms' support, said Justine Armour, group creative director at 72andSunny. "It felt like a good conversation to be having."

The spots, including the lines "Do What Tastes Right" and "Mom On," also play up the brand's approachability. "It's not made with cage-free Norwegian hemp milk," a woman says as she holds up a cup of Yoplait while a child clutches her leg.