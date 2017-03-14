Andrews and Fairbanks Join R/GA London, Prat Moves to We Believers

Jon Andrews and Mark Fairbanks Credit: R/GA London

R/GA London has hired Jon Andrews and Mark Fairbanks as group creative directors. Fairbanks will primarily be responsible for the agency's Unilever account, while also working across new business, while Andrews will take the lead creative role on the Hyundai account. They will both report to Rodrigo Sobral, VP executive creative director. Fairbanks has previously been creative partner at AMV BBDO and executive creative director at Havas London. His work includes campaigns for The Economist, Cancer Research and Eurostar, and digital campaigns such as the Nightjar gaming app for Wrigley 5 Gum and Durex's campaign to get couples to turn off their phones. Andrews was previously head of innovation at Ogilvy One, where he created campaigns including the Cannes Lions Grand Prix-winning #Lookup for British Airways.

Leo Prat Credit: We Believers

Leo Prat is joining New York-based We Believers as executive creative director and managing partner, after spending the last 15 years at The Community, first in the Buenos Aires office still called La Comunidad and then in the Miami office, where he was most recently VP creative, overseeing work for major accounts including Volkswagen, Corona, Converse and Verizon. Prat, who is originally from Argentina, will focus on his new agency's Charter Spectrum Communications, Nestle and Aaron's accounts. We Believers was started in 2014 by Gustavo Lauria, who is himself a veteran of The Community, and Marco Vega. We Believers is best-known for creating "Edible Six-Pack Rings" last year to reduce marine pollution by replacing the plastic rings on six-packs of beer with biodegradable ones, which helped land We Believers on Ad Age's Agency to Watch list this year, and Lauria, who is also chairman of the U.S. Hispanic market's Circulo Creativo, on Ad Age's Creativity 50.

Matt Sitser, Dustin Taylor and David Soames Credit: The Shop

After nearly a decade of working together at Moroch Partners, creative directors David Soames and Dustin Taylor, along with lead account director Matt Sitser, have launched The Shop, based in Dallas. Soames and Taylor will serve as managing partners and creative directors, and Sitser will be managing partner and lead account director. The agency's largest client is Tiff's Treats, a baked-to-order cookie delivery company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Neil Cummings Credit: ZAG

BBH London's startup and new ventures consultancy Zag has appointed Neil Cummings as creative director. Cummings joins after 10 years at Wolff Olins and has worked with clients including Google, Orange, EE, Skype, AOL, PWC and Pepsi. He will be responsible for overseeing all of Zag's creative output. Founded in 2009, Zag's consultancy experience includes working with Universal Music to launch a new mobile music service, helping The Guardian to define a membership platform, working with Facebook to position and launch Workplace and with London Fashion Week to reposition it as a more consumer-focused cultural entity.

Randall Hooker Credit: Brunner

Brunner has hired Randall Hooker as creative director of its Atlanta office, a new position overseeing all accounts and a creative staff of six. Hooker will report to Pittsburgh-based chief creative officer Rob Schapiro, whom he previously worked with at The Martin Agency. After leaving Martin, Hooker was a VP/creative director at Digitas, Atlanta, working on Delta and SunTrust, among other clients. Most recently, he was the EVP/executive creative director for small Atlanta agency The Partnership.

Norfolk, Virginia-based independent digital creative agency Grow has tapped Jason Sutterfield as its head of production. Prior to joining Grow, Sutterfield was VP, strategic technology solutions at Advertising Production Resources (APR). He was also formerly partner, chief operating officer and head of production and technology at Campfire in New York City. He is also a member and executive producer of the Producers Guild of America.

Emma Booty Credit: The Future Laboratory

U.K. consultancy The Future Laboratory has added Emma Booty as its new head of design. Previously, Booty was a creative director at design studio Construct. She has also been the creative director at Saffron as well as Conran and Partners.