Gallegos United Has a New CCO, Arnold Hires Alfson, Low Joins Ogilvy Beijing

Gallegos United has appointed Harvey Marco as chief creative officer and co-president, replacing Dave Damman who will leave the agency at the end of July. Damman has resigned to focus more attention on the needs of his life outside of work and plans to return to Minnesota to be with family. Marco joins from WPP's Garage Team Mazda, an agency he helped launch, serving as its chief creative officer since 2010. His career spans more than 20 years and includes positions at agencies such as, JWT NY, Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles and Fallon.

Jennifer Alshon Credit: Arnold

Arnold Worldwide has appointed Jennifer Alfson as an executive creative director in its New York office, overseeing creative work across the Kao Corporation portfolio of brands. Alfson has previously led initiatives for global beauty brands such as Revlon, Pantene, Maybelline and L'Oréal. She joins Arnold from Fallon NY (formerly AR New York), where she was a senior creative director working on Revlon. Prior to that, she was a creative director at Grey Group, where she was part of the team that helped pitch and win the Pantene digital business, and has also worked on the Maybelline account at Gotham and on L'Oréal at McCann-Erickson.

Andrew Low Credit: Ogilvy China

Ogilvy China has appointed Andrew Low, former executive creative director of Leo Burnett Malaysia, as executive creative director of Ogilvy Beijing. Low will be working alongside fellow executive creative director Kin Chong to oversee the agency's integrated creative department in Beijing. Prior to his role at Leo Burnett he spent years with Ogilvy Malaysia working on global clients including Nestle, Coca-Cola, Philips, Pizza Hut, and Kimberly-Clark. He has also worked in Singapore. His work has earned awards from Cannes, One Show, IPA Effectiveness and more.

Levergy directors Clint Paterson, Struan Campbell and Kieren Jacobsen with M&C Saatchi Group Chairman Jerry Mpufane Credit: M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi has made a majority stake acquisition of South African sports and entertainment agency Levergy, which was founded by Clint Paterson and Struan Campbell in September 2012. Levergy will become the offering in Africa of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, furthering M&C's existing network in London, Berlin, Sydney, New York and the most recently launched office in Los Angeles. It employs 26 staff across South Africa with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Daniel Pérez Pallares Credit: The Community

The Community has appointed Daniel Pérez Pallares as executive creative director, based in Miami, reporting directly to Joaquin Molla, co-founder and chief creative officer. Previously, he was the chief creative officer at Leo Burnett Mexico. While there, he was the creator of Corona's "Desfronterizate" campaign, which also included a spot that inspired Mexicans to break the "walls" in front of them. He has also served as chief creative officer at Maria Sao Paulo, executive creative director at Grey Sao Paulo, chief creative officer at Grey Maruri, and general creative director at Mayo FCB.

Sophie Kostrowski and Sian Hainsworth Credit: Live & Wired

Social content agency Live & Wired has opened in London, founded by Sophie Kostrowski and Sian Hainsworth. The agency will be backed by Michael Scantlebury, who previously launched digital agency Impero in 2009. Kostrowski was previously a videographer for music publications like "NME Magazine," "Kerrang!" and "Classic Rock Magazine." Hainsworth has a background working on primetime TV shows and is a specialist in global syndication and audience interaction.