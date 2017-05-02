DDB's Boord Joins Periscope, Coutinho Goes to Y&R NY

Brian Boord Credit: Periscope

Brian Boord is returning to independent creative agency Periscope as a group creative director after spending the last five years at DDB Chicago. At DDB, he worked on brands such as Skittles, including its Super Bowl commercials, State Farm, McDonald's, Capital One and LifeLock. Periscope has also hired creative director Rhea Hanges, who joins from BBDO Atlanta and has led creative on brands such as Toys R Us, Nabisco and Keurig. Also new to the agency's creative team are creative director Jen Stocksmith, who joins from New York's Vayner Media, creative David Hahn, who comes from Barkley in Kansas City, and director of Periscope Creative Studio Erik Jacobs, who has previously worked at Duffy Design, Fallon and Olson.

João Coutinho Credit: Y&R

João Coutinho is joining Y&R in New York this month as executive creative director for Y&R North America, reporting to Y&R North America Chief Creative Officer Leslie Sims. Coutinho moves from Grey New York, where he was group creative director, working for clients including Volvo, Canon, Clairol, Bosch, and Procter & Gamble. He was behind the campaign "Guns with History" developed for States United to Prevent Gun Violence, a national non-profit organization working to decrease gun death and injury. He was also responsible for the Volvo U.S."'Highway Robbery" campaign, which turned passing cars on a southern California highway into generators. A native of Portugal, he worked in Portugal, Spain and Brazil before the U.S., and was a creative lead at Ogilvy Brazil.

L to R: Wilson Mateos, Marcelo Padoca, Fernando Reis, Raul Garcia Credit: David & Goliath

David & Goliath has made four new creative hires. Fernando Reis, Marcelo Padoca, Raul Garcia, and Wilson Mateos join the agency as creative directors based in Los Angeles. Creative duo Reis and Padoca will work on the Kia account. Prior to joining D&G, the pair served as associate creative directors (art director and copywriter, respectively) at The Community, working with clients such as Converse, Modelo, Corona and the City of Buenos Aires. Before that, the two spent time at Lew Lara/TBWA in Sao Paulo creating work for clients including Adidas and Nissan. Mateos, who will be creative director on the Kia account, was previously a creative director at 180LA and has worked in Brazil at FCB, Lew Lara TBWA, F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi and AlmapBBDO. Garcia, who will work on accounts including California Lottery, has over 17 years of experience, most recently as a freelancer, at several Canadian agencies.

Rapha Campos Credit: Above+Beyond

London agency Above & Beyond has appointed Rapha Campos as its first creative director. Prior to joining the agency, Brazilian-born Campos held the position of creative director at AKQA London and, in his 16 years in the industry, has built and run creative teams at R/GA London and Fallon, as well as working as global creative director for Nike Running. Reporting directly to agency founder and executive creative director David Billing, Campos will work on accounts including Amazon, Betway, Meantime and Ornua Foods.