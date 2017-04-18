Sokoloff Moves to MullenLowe U.K., Calleja Joins Deutsch

Most Popular

Jose Miguel Sokoloff Credit: Mullen Lowe

MullenLowe Group U.K. has appointed Jose Miguel Sokoloff, global president of MullenLowe Group's Creative Council, to the additional role of U.K. chief creative officer. Sokoloff, who is moving to London from his native Bogota and will be responsible for leading the integrated MullenLowe Group U.K. office, founded Colombian agency MullenLowe SSP3, which was named Ad Age's International Agency of the Year in 2013. He won the only D&AD Black Pencil awarded in 2012, and Latin America's first, and has overseen over 30 Cannes Lions including a Titanium Lion, the IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix and the Jay Chiat Awards Grand Prix amongst others.

.

Jorge Calleja Credit: Deutsch

Deutsch has hired Jorge Calleja as executive VP, executive creative director, leading the agency's creative work on Uber. Calleja will report to Pete Favat, the chief creative officer of Deutsch North America. Prior to joining Deutsch, Calleja served as executive creative director at Media Arts Lab. Prior to that, he spent more than four years at The Martin Agency in Richmond, Virginia, where he led creative on behalf of Stoli Vodka, Tic Tac and Mondelez's Chips Ahoy! and Ritz brands. During his time at Martin, he and his team developed Oreo "Wonderfilled" campaign. He has also worked at Sid Lee Amsterdam, Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam and Goodby Silverstein & Partners. His awards include a D&AD Black Pencil, awards from The One Show, and multiple Cannes Lions.

Paul Wilson & Toby Talbot Credit: Saatchi & Saatchi

Toby Talbot has been named chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, a newly-created role. Talbot will team with Managing Director Paul Wilson to oversee the agency's Auckland and Wellington offices. Previously, Talbot was a senior creative at agencies including Colenso BBDO, DDB New Zealand and Australia, RKCR/Y&R London and Whybin/TBWA.

Jae Goodman

Effie Worldwide has named a new board of directors in an effort to bolster the nonprofit's mission to support marketing effectiveness. The new board comprises leaders from brands, entertainment and media companies, representatives from an agency from each of the top five ad holding companies, and a slot for an independent agency.

Starting in June 2017, Daryl Lee, global CEO of Universal McCann, who has been on the Effies board since 2011, will be the board chair of Effie Worldwide. Former Chair Taylor Gray, a partner at Revylst, will be treasurer. Ellen Hyde-Pace, global client leader of Red Fuse Communications will take the role of secretary. The incoming board of directors will include Jae Goodman, chief creative officer and co-head of CAA Marketing, DDB North America CEO and President Wendy Clark, Google VP-Global Agency Sales & Services Torrence Boone, JWT Worldwide CEO Tamara Ingram, JP Morgan Chase's Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Lemkau, SC Johnson Global Chief Marketing Officer Ann Mukherjee, Anomaly Global Chief Operating Officer Karina Wilsher and more. See the full list of board members at Effie.org.

Chee Guan Tue Credit: Ogilvy

Ogilvy China has hired Chee Guan Yue, previously chief creative officer of Dentsu Shanghai, as group executive creative director at Ogilvy Shanghai. Chee Guan will report to Graham Fink, chief creative officer, Ogilvy China. He will partner with the current executive creative directors, Thomas Zhu and Darren Crawforth, to share client responsibility in Shanghai. Chee Guan Yue has over 23 years experience in the industry, having worked on accounts across the package goods, retail, finance, automobile, travel and tourism sectors.

Pavel Fernandez Credit: LIDA

London agency Lida has hired SapientNitro's Pavel Fernandez as creative director. Fernandez will work on all the agency's accounts including Royal Mail, Ikea and O2, and report to Trefor Thomas, Lida's chief creative officer. Fernandez has previously worked on brands including Sky, Johnson & Johnson, Canon, Nestle, Puma and the British Army. Before joining SapientNitro, he worked at agencies including JWT London, Digitas LBI and TMW Unlimited.

Craig Jelniker Credit: Cole & Weber

Craig Jelniker has joined Cole & Weber as director of integrated production. Prior to Cole & Weber, he was managing partner and executive producer at Middle Mile Productions in New York, where his roster of clients included Land Rover, Dell, Xerox, Goldman Sachs and Special Olympics. Prior to that, he worked at The Martin Agency, BooneOakley, and Young & Rubicam.

L to R: Luisa Betancourt; Jarrod Gustin; Clémence Pluche Credit: Madeline Lambie

San Francisco agency Odysseus Arms has added three new members to its creative team: Art Directors Luisa Betancourt and Jarrod Gustin, and Copywriter Clemence Pluche. Betancourt, originally from Venezuela, joins from Eleven, where she was an art director and designer for the past year, and a junior designer before that, working with clients including Apple, Oakley, Dignity Health and the 3% Conference. Gustin relocates to San Francisco from Minneapolis, where he was most recently an art director for independent agency Solve for nearly two years, working with brands including GMC, American Standard and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. Pluche arrives from Eleven, where she was a copywriter, working with clients including Google, Oakley, Columbus Meats, Dignity Health and Julep.

Greg Shumchenia Credit: Fitzgerald & Co

Fitzgerald & Co has appointed Greg Shumchenia as strategy director, working across all accounts as well as on new business efforts. Shumchenia joins from Nail, a Providence, RI-based agency where he worked with brands such as Mike and Ike, New Balance and Stonyfield.