AKQA, Fuseideas Add Executive Creative Directors

Fuseideas, an independent agency, has hired two new executive creative directors, Darren Bult from MMB and Grady Winch from Jack Morton. Bult oversees all agency creative output and operations, while partnering with Winch on clients including Bose, CT Lottery, Maine Lottery, Visit Big Sky, Earth Shoes, and Fox Networks.

At MMB, Bult was the creative director working on Carrabba's and Subway. Prior to that, he worked at Hill Holliday on Dunkin' Donuts, Bank of America and Chili's. Winch was creative director at Jack Morton Boston, and, earlier, associate creative director at MMB, working on brands including Emirates Airlines, JetBlue, Four Seasons, Hotels.com, and Best Western.

Liesl Holtz Credit: Match Marketing

Match Marketing Group hired Liesl Holtz as the account director for Adidas. Holtz was most recently VP of corporate strategy & partnerships for human movement, a division of POWDR Corporation. In that role, Holtz drove brand sponsorship and events within POWDR resorts and worked with brands such as Under Armour, Gatorade and Go-Pro. Prior to that, she spent more than 10 years as Oakley's global sports marketing manager, and was responsible for launching key product and branding opportunities and strategically aligning them to influencer athletes and events. For instance, Holtz pioneered and executive produced the Oakley-branded project "Uniquely," the first cross-sport movie and web series.

Gavin McLeod Credit: AKQA

Australian creative Gavin McLeod has moved to San Francisco as executive creative director of AKQA's office there. He left Sydney, where he was executive creative director of R/GA Sydney, an agency he co-founded four years ago. McLeod previously worked in Australia at Whybin/TBWA and M&C Saatchi. At AKQA, he'll lead creative for the San Francisco office, and report to Managing Director Simon Jefferson.

New York agency Hudson Rouge has hired Gong Liu and Brett Minieri as associate creative directors. Liu, an art director, is relocating from San Francisco, where he previously worked at Cutwater, Dojo and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. Minieri, a copywriter, did a stint freelancing and working at 360i and McCann.