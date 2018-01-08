Doris Heads Integrated Production at TBWA N.Y., Doner Boosts McDonald's Team, Cedergren Joins Stendahls

John Doris, Head of Integrated Production, TBWA/Chiat/Day N.Y. Credit: TBWA

TBWA/Chiat/Day New York has named production vet John Doris as its new head of integrated production. The first major hire under recently-named CCO Chris Beresford-Hill, Doris moves from the same post at Saatchi & Saatchi New York. A long-time Saatchi exec, he served as a lead on the agency's annual Saatchi & Saatchi New Directors Showcase at Cannes and had also previously served as executive producer in the agency's London office. His CV includes work for clients such as NSPCC, Cadbury, T-Mobile and P&G, including the Tide P&G "Bradshaw Stain" integrated Super Bowl push, JcPenney's "Beware o the Doghouse," Coordown's "Now You See Me" and Luvs' "Lullaby Lift."

James Brown, Mike Ensroth and Amy Murrin Credit: Doner

Doner has made four senior hires following the recent consolidation of McDonald's retail and local marketing. Andrew Lamar joins as a multicultural strategist, having previously overseen multicultural marketing for clients including McDonald's, BeamSuntory, Western Union, and Coca-Cola at LimeGreen Moroch in Atlanta. Mike Ensroth rejoins Doner as executive VP, brand leader, following a three-year stint at sister agency Assembly, and will be based in the agency's Detroit headquarters. Amy Murrin joins as VP, Brand Leader, joining Doner from Bandy Carroll Hellige Advertising in Louisville, Kentucky, where she spent more than 15 years.

Martin Cedergren and Henrik Segergren Credit: Stendahls

Independent Scandinavian agency Stendahls has named Martin Cedergren chief creative officer for its offices in Gothenburg and Stockholm. Cedergren has worked in advertising and interactive marketing for almost 20 years. For the last five years, he was co-founder and creative partner at M&C Saatchi Stockholm working on brands including Carlsberg, E.ON, Norwegian and LG. He has won several awards including Cannes Lions, One Show and Webby Awards. Orior to M&C Saatchi he was at Åkestam Holst as executive creative directorr and he has also worked at 180 Amsterdam on the Adidas account, co-founding AKQA Amsterdam working with Nike Football and at Forsman & Bodenfors. Clients of Stendahls, which is headed by CEO Henrik Segergren, include Volvo Cars and Trucks, Husqvarna and Harman Kardon.

Julie DeRoller Credit: Partners & Napier

Rochester-based agency Partners + Napier has promoted Julie DeRoller to Senior VP, group director leading its Vine Creative Studios division. DeRoller started at Partners + Napier in 2005 as a senior art director working on Constellation Brands. She was elected to creative director in 2010 and promoted to VP, account director in 2015. Over the years she has grown the Vine studio group to a 45-person team.

Scott Powney, Jonathan Dale, Rania Robinson and Laurence Quinn Credit: Quiet Storm

London independent agency Quiet Storm has made three new senior appointments; Laurence Quinn joins as creative director, Scott Powney as digital director and Jonathan Dale as business director. Quinn joins from Adam&Eve/DDB, where he spent two years working on campaigns for Harvey Nichols, Google, and The Telegraph. Prior to that he was a creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi and he has also worked at AMV BBDO. Powney was previously head of digital at Psona, while Dale, who joins from St Luke's where he was a business director, will take responsibility for the agency's Young's Seafood and Vimto accounts. Rania Robinson, managing director of Quiet Storm, says of Powney's appointment: "As the business focuses on a more strategic outlook, one in which digital sits at the heart, we felt it essential to hire a proven digital talent to help action this vision."