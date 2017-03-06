Edelman Deportivo Opens in London, Van Gogh Air Bnb Team Joins FCB Chicago, Martin N.Y. Hires Sheehan

L-R Mattias Ronge, Anders Hallen, Toby Gunton, Stefan Ronge Credit: Edelman

Edelman Deportivo is expanding to London, as its PR parent firm Edelman U.K. looks to strengthen its creative capabilities. Deportivo CEO Mattias Ronge is to become chairman of Edelman Deportivo U.K., working with Deportivo co-founders Stefan Ronge and Anders Hallen. The team will split their time between London and Stockholm and will report into Edelman U.K.'s general manager Toby Gunton, who already leads the UK's existing team of 70 creatives, planners, designers, technologists, content specialists, social and paid experts. Mr. Ronge said in a statement: "We are proud of the reputation we have built as communications pioneers and we now have a crucial opportunity to build our reputation and body of award winning work. Some of the best creativity in the world has been delivered from London

-- being a part of this is an opportunity we do not want to miss."

John Regan and Tor Lemhag Credit: FCB Chicago

Former Leo Burnett Associate Creative Directors John Regan and Tor Lemhag have joined FCB Chicago as VP-creative directors. While at Leo Burnett, they worked on the decorated Van Gogh Air Bnb campaign for the Art Institute of Chicago as well as efforts for Firestone, United Healthcare and Allstate, including the latter's "Social Savvy Burglar" and "Send Back Luck" campaigns. Their awards collection includes accolades from Cannes, the Clios, D&AD and more.

David Carson Credit: David Carson

Hecho en 72, the maker lab and production studio located inside 72andSunny, has taken on graphic designer, typographer, author, designer and art director David Carson as an artist-in-residence. A member of Creativity's inaugural Creativity 50, Mr. Carson is known for his signature experimental editorial design for lifestyle and music magazines such as Ray Gun, Surfer, Transworld Skateboarding, Beach Culture and Blue, along with brands like Nike, Pepsi and Microsoft. He will work on creative projects for clients of 72andSunny and Hecho en 72. During his creative residency, he will also serve as a mentor to the current employees in 72andSunny Los Angeles and Hecho en 72. In addition to giving lectures across the world, including a TED talk, Mr. Carson has authored several books, including "The End of Print" with Lewis Blackwell. He is slated to give the keynote address at London's D&AD festival this year.

Megan Sheehan Credit: Martin New York

Martin New York has appointed Megan Sheehan as a group creative director. Ms. Sheehan will report to Martin New York executive creative director, James Robinson. Ms. Sheehan started her career as an art director at EnergyBBDO before moving to Saatchi & Saatchi and CP&B. She then worked at DraftFCB creating the Cyber Grand Prix-winning Oreo "Daily Twist" work, and in 2013 was named one of AdAge's Creativity 50 following her work on the campaign. Most recently, Ms. Sheehan has worked as a freelance creative director on work ranging from tech to cars to beer.

left to right Jillian Davis, Conor Duignan and Todd Eisner Credit: barrettSF

BarrettSF has promoted creative director Todd Eisner, director of brand strategy Jillian Davis and head of production Conor Duignan to associate partners. Mr. Eisner is the creative director behind BarrettSF campaigns for the WWE 2K, Mafia 2K, Yellow Pages, and Rubio's Restaurants. BarrettSF founder Jamie Barrett recruited his fellow Goodby Silverstein veteran as associate creative director in 2011. Ms. Davis works on the shop's 2K games, Twilio, Yellow Pages, and Hess Family Wine Estate accounts. Prior to joining BarrettSF two years ago, she worked at San Francisco brand strategy and design firm Office and creative shop Mono in Minneapolis. Mr. Duignan was a senior broadcast producer at Goodby Silverstein & Partnersprior to becoming BarrettSF's head of production.

Manir Fadel Credit: Red Fuse

Red Fuse Communications, WPP's full-service integrated agency dedicated to serving all of Colgate-Palmolive's brands worldwide, has hired Manir Fadel as its new executive creative director across EMEA. Mr. Fadel joins Red Fuse from sister WPP agency J. Walter Thompson, where he was the global executive creative director for Unilever's Sunsilk brand. Mr. Fadel will report to Jason Oke, regional managing director EMEA for Red Fuse Communications, and will join Red Fuse EMEA's management team. He will also join the Y&R EMEA Creative Council, which is led by Y&R's regional chief creative officer Jaime Mandelbaum. Fadel joined JWT in 2015. Prior to that, he spent 11 years at Lew'LaraTBWA, in Brazil, where he ultimately became chief creative officer and partner.

Katy Hornaday Credit: Barkley

Kansas City-based agency Barkley has promoted five-year veteran creative director Katy Hornaday to executive creative director. Meanwhile, Paul Corrigan has been tapped to lead Barkley's Blacktop design unit. Ms. Hornaday replaces Jason Elm, who is departing Barkley. She has led creative work for Hershey, Anheuser-Busch, Cargill, Noodles & Company and Vanity Fair, as well as a number of other brands since joining Barkley in 2012. Previously, she was a senior copywriter at Crispin, Porter & Bogusky, working on brands such as Old Navy and Baby Carrots, before moving to Mullen in Boston where she held the title of associate creative director for brands like Zappos and JetBlue.