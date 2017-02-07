Accenture Interactive Hires Top Brazilian Creative Eco Moliterno

Eco Moliterno Credit: Meio & Mensagem

One of Brazil's leading creatives, Eco Moliterno, is joining Accenture Interactive in Sao Paulo in the latest move by consulting companies like Accenture to enter the creative agency space. At Accenture Interactive, Moliterno's role will be to lead creative, staff up the creative team, and participate in restructuring the company in Latin America, reported Meio & Mensagem, Ad Age's editorial partner in Brazil. Moliterno was creative VP at Sao Paulo agency Africa. He will join Accenture in March.

Accenture Interactive entered Brazil in 2015, buying Brazilian agency AD Dialeto and launching a Sao Paulo office of Fjord, a U.K.-based design business acquired by Accenture in 2013.

Diego Medvedocky

Grey Group has promoted Diego Medvedocky to chief creative officer of Grey Latin America. Medvedocky joined Grey Argentina three years ago as chief creative officer, and in 2014 was designated chairman of the Grey Latin America Creative Council. Medvedocky is also a member of the Grey Global Creative Council. Most recently, he was chosen to be part of Grey's select Procter & Gamble Global group. Under Medvedocky's creative leadership, Grey Argentina doubled the agency's revenue, as well as its number of clients.

Noel Fenn and Matt Antonello Credit: FCB Toronto

Matt Antonello and Noel Fenn have joined FCB Toronto as group creative directors. Antonello got his start as a writer and was most recently a creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi, where his work included "The Gay Sweater Project." Earlier in his career at DDB, he won two Cannes Lions for Cialis "Mustang." Fenn got his start as a designer and art director and was most recently at independent Toronto shop Zulu Alpha Kilo as associate creative director. His work there included Cineplex's "Lily and the Snowman."

Simone Moessinger Credit: 72andSunny Amsterdam

72andSunny Amsterdam has promoted Simone Moessinger to creative director. Swiss-American Moessinger grew up in Europe and the U.S., and is fluent in six languages. She has worked for Wieden & Kennedy in Portland, London and Amsterdam, creating work for Nike and ESPN, and then Anomaly NY, where she developed work for brands such as Converse, Nike, Umbro and Budweiser. In 2015, she joined 72andSunny Amsterdam's creative team, and since then has helped produce work for Google, Benetton and Samsung, including the latter's work for the 2016 Youth Olympic Games.

Scott Brown and Raymond Hwang Credit: Battery

Battery, the L.A. independent creative agency, has hired Scott Brown as VP-creative director and promoted Raymond Hwang to VP-creative director. Brown was previously a creative director for TBWA/Chiat/Day in Los Angeles, where he worked for the past 15 years on accounts including Airbnb, Visa, Netflix, Nissan, Southwest Airlines, Activision and Infinity. He worked directly with Lee Clow on Pepsi (Refresh). At Battery, Hwang has led campaigns for Warner Brothers "Injustice 2," "Mortal Kombat X," Mike's Hard Lemonade and Lego. He has also worked at Saatchi & Saatchi and TBWA/Chiat/Day on clients such as Toyota, Surfrider, PlayStation, Energizer and Nissan.

Eloise Murphy Credit: HUSH

Experience design agency Hush has expanded its creative production team by adding Eloise Murphy as a senior producer. Murphy has worked in the U.K. and North America for the BBC, TED and Moment Factory. She has worked on projects including content production for Madonna's 'Rebel Heart Tour' and experiential production for TED Talks in Rio de Janeiro. Her experience includes digital design, content production and experiential activations for brands including Samsung, Intel and BBC Radio 1.

(From L): Kristin Wellmer, Katie Davis, Hannah Heller and Cheryl Davis Credit: 22squared

22squared has made several creative appointments in its Atlanta and Tampa offices. The agency hired Katie Davis as art director, from Wray Ward in Charlotte, and Kristin Wellmer as senior copywriter. She moves from Detroit, where she held creative positions at Doner and Team Detroit. Hannah Heller, a recent graduate of The Creative Circus in Atlanta, joins as a junior copywriter. Cheryl Davis was promoted to chief financial officer.