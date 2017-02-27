Helen Pak Moves to Grey Canada, Gavin Lester Joins Zambezi

Helen Pak

Most Popular

Helen Pak has joined Grey Group Canada as chief creative officer. Pak joins Grey from her most recent post as CEO and national chief creative officer at Havas Canada, where she was part of the network's global creative council. She has also held the role of creative strategist at Facebook and Instagram, and has worked at Saatchi & Saatchi Canada, as executive creative director, at Strawberryfrog in Amsterdam and at Ogilvy, where she was on the original global team that launched the Dove Campaign for Real Beauty in North America.

Gavin Lester Credit: Zambezi

Zambezi has hired Gavin Lester as its first chief creative officer and made him an equity partner in the agency. Over the last 20 years, Lester has worked in London, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, for agencies including 180LA, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and BBH in both London and New York. He has worked on campaigns for Sprint, Levis, Lexus, Sony, Netflix and Google and joins Zambezi following a long spell of freelance work at 72andSunny. Prior to that he was was EVP, executive creative director at Deutsch L.A., where he led creative for Sprint.

Nils Leonard Credit: Courtesy Grey London

Former Grey London Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Nils Leonard has launched environmentally friendly coffee brand Halo in the U.K. The brand features coffee capsules that are biodegradable, developed in collaboration with roasters Antica Tostatura Triestina, and is being launched as an alternative to plastic or aluminum capsules. Leonard left Grey in June last year, along with other senior executives Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme, and is still expected to open his own London agency.

Puja Shah has joined Colle & McVoy as creative director to work on the agency's global business for Invisalign. Shah is a Minneapolis vet and moves from Carmichael Lynch, where she was an associate creative director. She also previously worked at Fallon and Olson, with stints at RPA in Los Angeles and Euro RSCG Chicago. Her portfolio includes work for Kraft, Acura, Yoplait, Citibank, BMW, Porsche and Valspar.

From L, standing: Morgan Richter, Jaime Flynn, Jen Stopka. From L, seated: Alan Kwon, Julia DeVos, Jon Clarke, Salvatore Russomanno Credit: FCB Chicago

FCB Chicago has added a number of new hires to its creative department. They include SVP, Group Creative Director Julia DeVos, who will run all healthcare accounts, including Biovertiv, Janssen and Allergan. DeVos has previously worked on brands including Discover Card, Budweiser, Frito Lay, and Kraft. Reporting to DeVos is Jon Clarke, senior copywriter on Invega Trinza, with agency experience at McGarryBowen, Wunderman and Ogilvy. Joining the Smuckers team are Morgan Richter, senior copywriter for retail, coming from TracyLocke where she worked on the S.C. Johnson account, and creative team Jaime Flynn and Jen Stopka, most recently from Cramer-Krasselt. Senior copywriter John Potter will also work on Smuckers and Academy Sports; he was previously at Ogilvy and Energy BBDO, Alan Kwon joins as a senior art director on the State Farm team, and Salvatore Russomanno, who brings global experience from working in Germany, China and New York, will work on FCB's Choose Chicago and Humana accounts.

Alistair Campbell Credit: We Are Social

We Are Social has appointed Alistair Campbell as executive creative director in London. Campbell was previously creative director at Guardian Labs, the commercial arm of The Guardian, and prior to that executive creative director at Omnicom's Critical Mass, where he oversaw the agency's creative work for Nivea and other clients. He began his career at St Luke's, and has also held creative director roles at Agency Republic and WCRS.

Javier de la Fuente and Alejandro Stea Credit: NIÑA

Buenos Aires-based creative agency Nina has appointed Javier de la Fuente and Alejandro Stea as general creative directors. The pair were previously creative directors at Circus, also in Buenos Aires. Among their work is "#ElPibeDeLosCajones" for local beer brandQuilmes, "Moria" for "Orange is the New Black" and "Pinedo" by House of Cards, both for Netflix.

Sandi Harari Credit: Barker

New York-based independent agency Barker has promoted Sandi Harari to EVP, creative director from SVP, creative director. In her new position, she'll play a bigger role in new business and the evolution of agency culture. Barker's clients include SlimFast, Miele, Petro Home Services, Jennifer Convertibles, Physique 57, PIRCH, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC.