Markova Joins Impossible Foods, Kapadia Moves to VML London

Sasha Markova Credit: Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods is appointing former Mother creative Sasha Markova as the company's first executive creative director. Markova will lead Impossible Foods' in-house creative team, which will manage all visual messaging across the brand's channels. Markova was global creative director at Mother London and Mother L.A. from 2009-2017. During her tenure at Mother, she oversaw efforts for clients such as Stella Artois and Boots and, after relocating to Los Angeles in 2015, pioneered Mother's expansion to the West Coast.

Harsh Kapadia Credit: VML

VML London is promoting Harsh Kapadia to executive creative director. Kapadia moves to London from VML New York, where he was a group creative director and led new business efforts and global creative for New Balance, Legoland Florida Resort, Motorola and the United Nations. He also serves on VML's Global Creative Council. His latest work, which was awarded five Cannes Lions, saw the reinvention of the GPS for children for Legoland Florida Resort in partnership with Google. Prior to VML, Kapadia spent time at WPP's J. Walter Thompson in India, Australia and New York working with brands such as Ford, Kraft, Kleenex, Smirnoff, Rolex and Nestle.

(Clockwise from top l.) Johnnie Ingram, Jimmy Carroll, Kevin Tosi and Lizzie Shook Credit: BBH LA

BBH L.A. is expanding its creative team with a series of new hires, including Johnnie Ingram as creative director. Previously creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi, Ingram brings over 14 years of experience in advertising as a designer, director, photographer and creative director. The agency is also hiring Jimmy Carroll as senior graphic designer, Lizzie Shook as executive producer and Kevin Tosi as a copywriter. Previously, Carroll worked on social and global campaigns for Budweiser at Anomaly. Shook has worked for ad agencies in New York and L.A. for the past decade, and has previous experience as a designer and publicist across the fashion, music and film industries. Tosi moves from BBH Singapore, where he played a role in pitching and winning the Uber account, as well as working on Dulux, IKEA and Singtel.

(Clockwise from top l.) Carmina Drummond, Jerry Hoak, Michael Chapman, Kristen Cavallo, Janet White, Karen Costello, Glitter Hoak, Chris Shumaker, Chris Mumford, Steve Humble Credit: The Martin Agency

The Martin Agency is naming several members to its executive management team on the heels of Kristen Cavallo being named CEO and Karen Costello's promotion to chief creative officer. Carmina Drummond takes on the newly created role of chief culture officer, in charge of diversity and inclusion, learning and development initiatives and employee satisfaction. Chris Mumford is promoted from managing director to president; Steve Humble is elevated from managing director of integrated content production and development to chief operating officer; and Jerry Hoak is appointed to the executive committee as executive creative director, managing director. They join Cavallo, Costello, chief strategy officer Michael Chapman, CFO Janet White and CMO Chris Shumaker on the executive management team.

Matt Seigel Credit: Madison + Vine

Entertainment agency Madison + Vine is tapping Matt Seigel as its first partner and managing director responsible for overseeing and helping grow the company's advertising practice. Reporting into founder and CEO James Shan, Seigel was most recently SVP and head of the L.A. office of VaynerMedia, where he launched and grew the agency's West Coast office. He brings over two decades of experience across advertising and entertainment, having worked with brands including Apple, Toyota, Mattel, Turner and NBC Universal.

Milla Stolte and Dan Monarko Credit: Smith Brothers

Pittsburgh agency Smith Brothers is hiring Dan Monarko as head of channel strategy and analytics, and Milla Stolte as head of strategy. Monarko comes to Smith Brothers from Pittsburgh-based Cosmitto where he was CEO. Prior to that, he spent four years with digital and interactive agency Flying Cork. Stolte joins Smith Brothers from The Martin Agency where she was global strategy director working on the Mondelez account including Oreo, Ritz Crackers, Chips Ahoy! and Good Thins Rice Crackers. Prior to this she spent three years in the Boston office of Arnold Worldwide as executive vice president, head of brand strategy.