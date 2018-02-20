Monsur and Misselbrook Join Sunshine New York, Trailer Park Hires Salinas and Brubaker

L-R: Mel Exon, Al MacCuish, Amel Monsur, Will Misselbrook Credit: Sunshine

Sunshine hs named Amel Monsur and Will Misselbrook as chief creative officer (New York) and managing director (New York) & SVP, content, respectively. Monsur departs her role as executive creative director at Vice, where she led project and content development. She previously served as the creative director for the late artist Prince and worked on the U.S. launch of the Al Jazeera network. Misselbrook departs his role as head of content and branded entertainment at Condé Nast. Prior to Condé Nast, he served as SVP director of global content development for Coach Inc. Sunshine, founded in London in 2012 by Al MacCuish and Kit Hawkins, has offices in London, New York and Los Angeles and has developed campaigns for clients including BBC Worldwide, AEG Presents, Google, the Roald Dahl Literary Estate, A+E Networks and the Bacardi Group. Former BBH London managing director Mel Exon joined in 2016 in the role of CEO.

Zihla Salinas. Credit: Doner

Engine-owned content creation and entertainment marketing agency Trailer Park is appointing Zihla Salinas as CEO, and promoting Matt Brubaker to CEO and creative director of the Trailer Park Film Entertainment Division. Salinas joins from Doner L.A., where she was executive vice president and managing director. Previously she held executive positions at the parent company level for MDC Partners. Brubaker has been president of Trailer Park's Film Division for the past decade, working on campaigns for "Dunkirk," "Baby Driver," "Interstellar," "Mad Max," "Suicide Squad," "The Dark Knight Rises," "The Great Gatsby," "Godzilla," and "Ocean's Eleven." Prior to Trailer Park, he was a creative executive at New Line Cinema and at Warner Bros.

Vans is appointing former Wieden & Kennedy New York creative Erwin Federizo as global executive creative director. Federizo will oversee the brand's creative, environmental design and digital content divisions. At W&K, where he was creative director and art director, Federizo created non-traditional campaigns for brands like ESPN, BMW, Spotify, Sprite and Squarespace, including the latter's recorded an album with actor Jeff Bridges titled, "Sleeping Tapes." He also worked on the Derek Jeter "RE2PECT" campaign for Nike's Jordan Brand, which won the 2015 Cannes Grand Prix Titanium Lion.

(from l. to r) Clare Jones, Ravi Amaratunga, Rick Chant, Barney Hobson, Alex Bennett Grant, and Patrick Garvey. Credit: WE ARE Pi

Amsterdam agency We are Pi has tapped Clare Jones as managing director. Jones brings twenty years of experience to the thirty-strong agency. Her career includes four years running Sydney-based creative agency, The Monkeys, working with brands like Intel, Telstra and the Sydney Opera House, and the collaboration between AirBnb and Ikea, allowing Australian families to spend the night in an IKEA showroom. She moves into the role vacated by Alex Bennett-Grant, who moves into a CEO role.

James Turnham Credit: BMB

London agency BMB named James Turnham to the new role of head of AV, as it looks to develop an audio-visual department and give clients a production offering. Turnham joins from Mother, where he was head of production and worked on campaigns including "The Whole Chicken" for KFC, "You're So Moneysupermarket.com" and Stella Artois' "Stella Perfectionists." Prior, he was part of Channel 4's 4Creative team, working as an executiveproducer for external clients as well as in-house Channel 4 campaigns.

Figliulo & Partners has made Natalie Troubh executive director of client service and Henry Monsell executive director of strategy. Troubh spent nearly four years at Badger & Winters, the New York-based agency, as managing director, overseeing relationships with brands like LVMH, Metlife, Peloton, Avon and P&G. Monsell joins from CR7, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo's off-field brand, and also held strategy positions at Y&R, Iris Worldwide and JWT.

Chris Bruyere Credit: Character

Following six years as head of global brand creative at Reebok, ad agency veteran Chris Bruyere joins San Francisco-based branding and design shop Character as managing director. Bruyere spent 14 years on the agency-side, before joining Reebok in 2011, including at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Wongdoody, Deutsch and Dailey & Associates in Los Angeles.

Nina Amjadi Credit: North Kingdom

Nordic-based communications group, The North Alliance is acquiring Swedish independent agency North Kingdom. Founded in 2003 by Robert Lindström and current CEO Roger Stighall, North Kingdom has worked with clients such as Google, Lego, Disney and Adidas, and has offices in Skelleftea, Stockholm and Los Angeles. North Kingdom's managing director U.S., Nina Amjadi will manage U.S .operations and oversee expansion in America.

Sasha Lubomirsky Credit: Ueno

Digital agency Ueno is hiring Sasha Lubomirsky as head of product design, reporting to CEO Haraldur (Halli) Thorleifsson and based at the studio's San Francisco office. Before joining Ueno, Lubomirsky held leadership roles at the subscription-based writing platform Medium. She has also worked at YouTube and Google.



Indianapolis-based creative agency Young & Laramore is adding four new hires to its creative team: Shaunta Butler as motion & experience designer; Mitchell Brown as designer; Sam Mirpoorian as video content editor and Taylor DeVault as community manager. Previously, Butler was a design coach at Nuvu Studio as well as a visual director at Gimmick Studios. Brown previously worked at JSBD. Mirpoorian has won various awards throughout his career, including the Grand Prize Winner of the Indiana Spotlight, and his work has been featured in multiple film festivals including the Heartland Film Festival, Official Selection of the Napa Valley Film Festival, Colorado Environmental Film Festival and 9Film Fest. DeVault was previously content manager at St. Vincent Healthcare.