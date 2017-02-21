Murillo to Lead McDonald's Team at Alma, Mariano Joins Zulu Alpha Kilo

Jorge Murillo Credit: Alma

Most Popular

Miami-based U.S. Hispanic shop Alma has promoted Jorge Murillo to VP, executive creative director. In his new role, Murillo will lead the McDonald's creative team and co-create with McDonald's new agency model We Are Unlimited. Alma is part of Omnicom's DDB network, which is behind Unlimited. Murillo, in his previous role as senior creative, has led several award-winning campaigns in his seven years at Alma including McDonald's recent "Employer Reputation" campaign and Tobacco Free Florida's "Auctioneer & Tobacco Downs" radio spots, which won four Cannes Lions in 2016.

Marcelo Mariano Credit: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Toronto-based Zulu Alpha Kilo has hired the Martin Agency's Marcelo Mariano as associate creative director. At the Martin Agency, Mariano worked on projects such as "DeleteToFeed" for Land O'Lakes and Oreo's "Colorfilled." He started his career in his native Brazil, and was at JWT in Sao Paulo before joining the Martin Agency in July 2015 as an associate creative director. At Zulu Alpha Kilo, Mariano will partner with Creative Director Jon Webber.

Gyro has appointed Kash Sree as group creative director for its New York office. He was most recently at SS&K as chief creative officer, responsible for the creative output for Chevy, Kraft, Pfizer, and Subway. Sree has also held executive creative director roles at Pereira & O'Dell and JWT, in addition to working at BBH New York, Leo Burnett Chicago, and Wieden & Kennedy. Over the course of his career, he has worked on accounts including Vaseline Healthcare, DeBeers, Axe, British Airways, Kleenex, and Nintendo.

Carl Rogers Credit: POSSIBLE

Amy Boe Credit: POSSIBLE

WPP digital agency Possible has hired Carl Rogers as executive creative director and Amy Boe as group creative director. Rogers will lead the Los Angeles creative department. He was previously with Deep Focus, Grey, and Havas. Boe will concentrate on key client relationships with a focus on organic growth. She was previously with Deutsch LA and Kastner & Partners. At Deutsch, Boe and her partner devised the Ronald McDonald campaign for the launch of Taco Bell's breakfast menu and oversaw over 350 experiences a year for Volkswagen.

Nithya Thadani Credit: RAIN

Digital consultancy Rain has appointed Nithya Thadani as CEO. Thadani joins from innovation consulting firm Fahrenheit 212, where she focused on new product development and digital innovation for global package goods, retail, media and pharmaceutical brands. Prior to Fahrenheit 212, she worked in financial services at UBS Investment Bank and Accretive LLC.