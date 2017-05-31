TBWA Promotes Garbutt to Global Chief Creative Officer, Davies Joins Irish International

Chris Garbutt Credit: TBWA Worldwide

TBWA Worldwide has promoted global creative president Chris Garbutt to the role of global chief creative officer. With Garbutt's promotion, John Hunt becomes creative chairman of TBWA Worldwide, formally passing TBWA's creative leadership to Garbutt. Garbutt has won over 100 Cannes Lions in his career, including three Grand Prix awards. He returned to TBWA in 2015 from Ogilvy & Mather East in New York, where he served as chief creative officer. Previously, Garbutt was chief creative officer of the Ogilvy network's Paris office and prior to that executive creative director at TBWA/Paris. A native of Cape Town, South Africa, Garbutt began his career in Johannesburg as a creative director at TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris, where he spent four years working under the tutelage of Hunt.

Neal Davies Credit: Irish International BBDO

Irish International BBDO has appointed Neal Davies as chief executive, to succeed Ian Young, who has led the business for the past 23 years and now becomes executive chairman. Davies, who joins in August, previously served as president and CEO of Effie Worldwide in New York. He had also been a founding partner at Naked Communications with responsibility for leading the New York office, and prior to that, worldwide managing director at TBWA Worldwide and global lead on Absolut Vodka. He worked client-side in marketing roles in Kodak in the U.K. during the nineties.

Blake Bäkken Credit: mono

Mono has hired Blake Bäkken to join the creative team in the agency's San Francisco office. His experience includes 13 years at Venables Bell where he founded the design department and co-founded VBP Orange, the agency's design arm. He has also worked at New York City design firms Turner Duckworth and Siegel & Gale. Brands he has worked on include Google, HBO, Target, Vitamin Water, Reebok and Audi.

Ben Conrad & Matthew Levin Credit: Donut Media

Los Angeles-based digital media publisher Donut Media has opened an internal content agency, Donut Brand Studio, to make content aimed at millennial car enthusiasts. It will be run by Donut Media chief creative officer Ben Conrad, former GoPro head of motorsports media James Kirkham, and automotive content specialists Jacob Agajanian and Andrew Laputka. Donut Media was founded in 2015 by Conrad, Matthew Levin and a team from GoPro, Wasserman Media Group, Fullscreen and more.

Ben da Costa, Nathalie Gordon, David Billing Credit: Above & Beyond

London creative agency Above & Beyond has hired Ben Da Costa as creative director. Currently senior digital creative at CHI & Partners, he will take up his new position in August. Before joining CHI in October 2014, Da Costa spent just over four years at Jam@Engine. His past work includes "Slide" for Lexus which won a Gold Cyber Lion at Cannes 2016; 'Yetis' for Argos; and TalkTalk's "X-Factor" campaign. Also new in Above & Beyond's creative department, led by executive creative director David Billing, is Nathalie Gordon, who joins from Sunshine where she was senior creative. Alongside her agency work, Gordon has co-founded projects including #thisdoesntmeanyes, Taxi Fabric and The SoWhite Project.