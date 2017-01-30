Zambezi and R/GA LA Add Creative Talent

Zambezi - Dan Maxwell, Annie Johnston, Chris Rutkowski Credit: Zambezi

Independent agency Zambezi has hired Dan Maxwell as creative director, Annie Johnston as associate creative director and promoted Chris Rutkowski to associate creative director. Maxwell's previous positions were associate creative director at R/GA in L.A., copywriter at Wieden & Kennedy and creative technologist at Venables, Bell and Partners. He was part of the W&K team that won a Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Heineken's "The Express" campaign featuring Daniel Craig as James Bond, and helped launch Beats by Dre while at R/GA. Johnston was previously an art director at TBWAChia tDay, where she helped win the Airbnb pitch. Rutkowski is a three-year veteran of Zambezi, which he joined from Pereira O' Dell.

Paul Sutton Credit: Circus Maximus

Circus Maximus has hired Paul Sutton as director of production, overseeing the agency's clients including Justworks, Siggi's, and Glaceau vitamin water. Before joining Circus Maximus, a small New York shop that was one of Ad Age's Small Agency Awards winners in 2016, Sutton served as a consultant for brands including several global electronics and financial companies. He recently completed a role as the director of digital production for McCann Worldgroup's M:united unit. Prior to that he was director of digital production at JWT New York. He joined JWT from CP&B, where he served as VP/group executive producer, and led production on Burger King, Baby Carrots, Best Buy, Coke Zero, Jell-O, Kraft Mac & Cheese, Microsoft and Old Navy.

R/GA in Los Angeles has hired Adrian Barrow, executive strategy director; Brandon Mugar, co-executive creative director; and Jai Tedeschi, executive production director. Barrow, an Australian, has worked at J. Walter Thompson, Saatchi & Saatchi, Goodby Silverstein & Partners and DMB&B. Mugar will work with Kalle Hellzen, the other co-executive creative director, and joins from Wieden & Kennedy, where he was a freelance creative director on the Samsung account. Other clients he has previously worked with include HBO, Adidas, Jordan, Airbnb, and Axe. Tedeschi is transferring from R/GA London, where she spent three years helping grow that office and oversaw accounts including Beats by Dre, Nike, Heineken and Google. She has also worked as head of digital production at Adam & Eve DDB, producing interactive installations and online experiences, and was a production director at Lowe and AKQA.

Mike Groenewald Credit: Fitzgerald & Co

Atlanta agency Fitzgerald & Co. has hired creative director Mike Groenewald to work exclusively on the agency's growing Coca-Cola business at Fitzco//McCann, its dedicated Coke unit. He will partner with creative director Bowen Mendelson and report to executive creative directors Wes Whitener and Mitch Bennett. Groenewald, who is from South Africa, has worked on accounts including SABMiller, Nike, KFC, South African bank Standard Bank and Nissan.