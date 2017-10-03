AKQA Opens in Gothenburg, Costello Joins the Martin Agency

Ron Peterson Credit: AKQA

AKQA is opening a studio in Gothenburg, Sweden, headed by Ron Peterson, who serves as the managing director for AKQA Sweden and leads the agency's Volvo relationship. Situated dockside along the Gothia River in Lindholmen, the 50-person open floor plan studio will serve international clients including Volvo. The new office is AKQA's 21st studio in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Peterson has worked for AKQA since 2012 and was previously at TBWA/Worldwide.

Karen Costello Credit: The Martin Agency

The Martin Agency is adding Karen Costello as executive creative director, charged with leading creative direction for all Mondelez business. Prior to joining Martin, Costello was executive creative director for Deutsch in Los Angeles, where she headed creative for accounts including Target, Georgia-Pacific and Zillow. Over two decades in advertising, she has helped introduce brands such as Expedia and HTC, created the Happy California Cows campaigns and was responsible for recent Target work, including the first music video created live on TV, for Gwen Stefani during the Grammys.

Tal Wagman Credit: Zambezi

Zambezi is hiring Tal Wagman as associate creative director. Wagman previously worked at Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles on Toyota and Bravo. Before that, he worked in Toronto at WPP-owned agency Taxi and at Saatchi & Saatchi Canada. He recently led the digital effort in the "Possibilities Now" campaign to launch Toyota's Prius Prime.

Jessica Bauer-Greene Credit: Work & Co

Jessica Bauer-Greene is joining Work & Co as an associate partner of design. She will be based in the Portland office, which works with Apple, Facebook, Aesop, Marriott, and others. Bauer-Greene has worked exclusively in digital design for over 15 years. She founded and ran a Brooklyn-based design firm for five years and was the creative director for Flavorpill. She also worked at Huge. Her clients have included Nike, Hulu, Chase, Benefit Cosmetics, Twitter, Salesforce, Restoration Hardware, Four Seasons, and Target.

Heidi Netzley Credit: Stephanie Nelson Photography

Creative agency We Are Royale is adding Heidi Netzley as director of business development. Most recently, she was director of new business at Digital Kitchen, and business development manager at Troikas. She started her career at Disney/ABC Television Group's entertainment marketing division.

Bex Schwartz Credit: Cause + Effect

Bex Schwartz is joining New York-based creative studio Cause+Effect as executive creative director. A director, writer, strategist and pop culture enthusiast, she spent 12 years at Viacom, working on promo content across its MTV, VH1, Logo and Nickelodeon brands. Most recently, she was creative director at Alkemy X, leading the strategy behind the social media campaign for the "Missing Richard Simmons" podcast and directing campaigns for Syfy's rebrand and 25th anniversary.

Patrick Frend Credit: Gale

New York-based agency Gale is hiring 18-year Razorfish veteran Patrick Frend as managing director. Frend was president, East Region of Razorfish, managing its New York, Atlanta, and Toronto business and working with clients including Mercedes Benz, Ford, Uniqlo, Delta Airlines, Unilever, and Citibank. Gale's clients include BMW, Bank of Montreal, Allstate, MGM, Hain Celestial, Genting, and David's Bridal.