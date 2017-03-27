English and Gartrell Join Deutsch, AKQA Hires Uttley

Marques Gartrell and Heather English Credit: Deutsch

Deutsch has hired Heather English and Marques Gartrell as vice-presidents, creative directors. The pair have been freelancing at Deutsch for the past two months, and will join officially on April 10. English has freelanced at agencies including Joan and Figliulo & Partners and prior to that was a creative director at 360i on Oscar Mayer. Her background also includes time with Grey NY, Hanft Raboy & Partners and at Merkley & Partners. Gartrell's agency experience includes recently freelancing at Joan on General Mills and Booking.com. Prior to Joan, he worked at BBDO on Priceline, Bud Light, and AT&T. He also spent time at Grey NY, TBWA/Chiat/Day, Saatchi & Saatchi and Fallon.

AKQA has appointed Mark Uttley to group strategy director at its San Francisco office. Prior to joining AKQA, he served as vice president of global consumer insights at Spotify, where his team delivered insights that inspired global marketing campaigns, as well as product and content innovation.

David, Miami has promoted Copywriter Juan Javier Peña Plaza and Art Director Ricardo Casal to associate creative directors. The pair started at David's Buenos Aires office in 2012, and helped both the Buenos Aires and the Miami office with creative work. Their campaigns include "#ManBoobs4Boobs" campaign for MACMA, the most-viewed and shared breast cancer self-examination video, and the current Heinz "Pass the Heinz" campaign, helping bring to life a pitch idea by Don Draper featured in "Mad Men."

Branding and creative agency MOD Worldwide has appointed Jared Scott, most recently managing director at The Brooklyn Brothers, as managing director. Scott's career includes spells at Young & Rubicam and Ogilvy in New York, and CP&B in Miami. He founded an agency, Stick and Move, which was acquired by fellow Philadelphia ad agency Red Tettemer. In late 2015, Scott headed back to New York to help The Brooklyn Brothers transition through its 2016 acquisition by Interpublic Group of Cos, and served as the agency's first-ever managing director with a focus on operations, business development and management leadership.

Daniel Rincon has moved to La Paz, Bolivia to become creative vice-president of McCann Bolivia. Rincon, a native of Colombia and a copywriter, was previously creative director of Ogilvy & Mather in Colombia.