72andSunny NY Adds New Leadership, Hershfield Joins The Community, BBH Taps Lazaro

Justine Armour and Jessica Monsey Credit: Armour: 72andSunny; Monsey: Kyle Pero

72andSunny New York has tapped Jessica Monsey as managing director and Justine Armour as executive creative director. Current Managing Director and Partner James Townsend will remain in the New York office and transition into a global role. Monsey, who will join the team in April, returns to the city after spending 12 years at Wieden & Kennedy Portland where she most recently was director of client services. Armour, who will move into her new role immediately, joined 72andSunny New York in October 2016 as a group creative director, having previously been at Wieden & Kennedy Portland.

JoRoan Lazaro Credit: BBH NY

BBH NY is appointing JoRoan Lazaro as executive creative director. Reporting to BBH NY's Chief Creative Officer, Gerard Caputo, Lazaro was previously executive creative director at Havas, where he led digital creative work for IBM, including marketing for the company's AI and Machine Learning capabilities, IBM Watson and Cognitive. He has also held senior creative director positions at agencies including R/GA and The Barbarian Group, where he led creative work for Samsung, as well as The Martin Agency and Crispin Porter + Bogusky. His background also includes holding senior design positions in technology and gaming, including at Linden Lab (the makers of Second Life), where he worked on early VR.

Bobby Hershfield Credit: The Community

Bobby Hershfield is joining The Community as VP, executive creative director based in the New York office. Prior to joining the community, Hershfield was partner/chief creative officer at SS+K, where he led creative campaigns for Delta, Comcast, Match.com, E*Trade, and the "Awkward Family Moments" campaign for HBO, along with President Obama's 2012 campaign. Before that, he served as a creative director at Mother and held roles at Ogilvy & Mather and Wieden & Kennedy.

Madhu Malhan Credit: FCB

FCB is hiring Madhu Malhan as senior vice president and director of global creative services. Malhan, who will report into Global CCO Susan Credle, most recently served for a decade as senior vice president and director of creative culture at Publicis USA. Prior to this role, she served as partner and minister of culture at Ogilvy & Mather. She began her career with the Ad Club of NY and International Andy Awards, where she spent 14 years.

From left to right: Alex Derwin (ECD), Matt Melhuish (Executive Chairman), Christina Aventi (EPD), Claudia Gallardo (CFO) and Steve McArdle (MD). Credit: BMF

Australian agency BMF has promoted creative director Alex Derwin to lead the agency's creative output, following the departure of Cam Blackley. Since joining BMF from Clemenger Melbourne in 2015, Derwin has led the Aldi creative account, garnering 76 creative and effectiveness awards including One Show, LIA, Spikes, Sirens and Effies. With 20 years experience in the U.K., the US and Australia, Derwin has also worked on Nike, Nestlé, Oak Milk, Toyota, The Star, St. Vincent de Paul and The Observer newspaper.

Jordan Doucette Credit: Leo Burnett

Jordan Doucette moves to Leo Burnett Chicago as executive vice president/executive creative director overseeing work for the Kellogg Company. Doucette joins the agency from Taxi Toronto, where she worked for more than 10 years, most recently having held the role of chief creative officer. She starts in her new position immediately and will report to Chief Creative Officer Britt Nolan.

Bettina Olf Credit: Geometry Group Germany

Bettina Olf is joining Geometry Group Germany as chief creative officer from March 3. Based in Hamburg, she will oversee the creative teams in Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt. Olf is a former creative director at Apple Germany where she developed the campaign introducing the iPhone to the German market. For the last seven years she has been a creative partner at Thjnk Hamburg working on clients such as Ikea, McDonald's, Deutsche Bahn and Henkel. She has also worked at Jung von Matt, Springer & Jacoby and TBWA on international accounts like Coca Cola, Nivea, Häagen Dazs, Mercedes Benz and Audi.

Laura Clark and Elliott Starr Credit: Drum

Drum, Omnicom Media Group UK's (OMG UK) content agency, is hiring Laura Clark and Elliott Starr as creatives. Clark and Starr will work across all of the agency's clients and will report directly to Monty Verdi, who joined Drum as executive creative director in July last year. They join from Fallon, where they launched a virtual-showroom and test-drive platform for Škoda as well as a cow adoption programme for Cadbury. Prior to Fallon, the pair started their career at Leo Burnett, where they spent four years.

Tim Mattimore Credit: BBDO

BBDO Minneapolis is hiring Tim Mattimore as creative director. Mattimore, who has worked at agencies inlcuding Commonwealth McCann, Energy BBDO and Fallon, will report to Noel Haan, executive creative director and will partner with David Mackereth, who was recently promoted to creative director.

Corey Bartha and Amber Justis Credit: Wonderful Agency

Los Angeles-based Wonderful Agency, the in-house agency of The Wonderful Company, is appointing Corey Bartha as director of integrated production. Bartha formerly held the same position at Publicis Seattle, and the appointment follows the recent hire of Amber Justis, who became executive creative director last month joining from BBDO San Francisco. Both will report to Chief Creative Officer Darren Moran. Bartha has worked at shops inculding Ground Zero, Ogilvy and CP+B, and at Wieden & Kennedy in the head of integrated production roles in both the U.S. and Amsterdam. He moved in-house in 2014 to head up all production at Quiksilver before joining Publicis in 2015. In his new role he will oversee all content production, including video, print, social, activation, and experiential, while Justis will help manage and direct the creative work across all Wonderful products, including Wonderful Pistachios and Wonderful Halos.

Li Li Pang, Marcus Ma and Chong Kin Credit: Serviceplan Greater China

German agency Serviceplan is appointing Chong Kin as its new chief creative officer for Greater China, as well as Marcus Ma as managing director in Beijing and Li Li Pang as general manager in Shanghai. Chong Kin and Marcus Ma join Serviceplan China from Ogilvy & Mather Beijing, where they were responsible for the Audi China account. Pang joined Serviceplan China in July 2016 based in Beijing, having previously worked at Leo Burnett Malaysia, and moved to Shanghai in August.

Cary Smith Credit: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Toronto-based Zulu Alpha Kilo is hiring Red Bull Media's house executive producer Cary Smith as director of content for its content studio, Zulubot. Smith spent the last four years with Red Bull where he oversaw all moving image content in Canada, including sports, culture, and live events. Prior to working at Red Bull Media House, he was executive producer and head of development at Bell Media.

Ben Gough, Jordan Dale and David Billing Credit: Above+Beyond

London agency Above+Beyond is hiring creatives Ben Gough and Jordan Dale. Gough, a recent runner-up in the 2017 Homespun Yarns short film competition, has recently worked as a freelance creative at Mother, Anomaly and Don't Panic and was at Leo Burnett from 2011 to 2015. Dale worked as a creative in New Zealand at Ogilvy & Mather NZ, TBWA/Whybin and BCG2 before joining Colenso BBDO in Auckland in 2015. Both will report to Above+Beyond Executive Creative Director David Billing.

Ralf Specht Credit: Spark 44

Spark44, the agency established in London with Jaguar Land Rover, is promoting Chief Operating Officer Ralf Specht to CEO. He replaces Steve Woolford, who is retiring from the business. The COO role will now be assumed by Eric Markgraf, who joins Spark44 with experience from the agency side (Chiat Day) as well as previous roles with Nike and SkyMedia.

Sarah Arruda and Matt Jakob Credit: Tendril

Toronto-based creative studio Tendril is hiring Sarah Arruda as executive producer and Matt Jakob as creative director. Arruda brings years of production experience in the interactive space, having worked with companies such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft. Her projects have included large-scale interactive installations on the White House Lawn and on the catwalks of Fashion Week New York. Jakob's portfolio of works include AR applications, physical installations and interactive experiences for clients ranging from Google, Apple and IBM to cultural institutions and museums.