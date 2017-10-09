Fullbrook Joins Translation, Periscope hires Berg and Sutherland

John Fulbrook Credit: Translation

Translation is hiring John Fulbrook as group creative director, design. Fulbrook was most recently group creative director, SVP at The Martin Agency, where he has worked since 2010. Before that he was creative director at an agency called Collins. He got his start in design as senior art director for book publisher Simon & Schuster, and was a professor at the School of Visual Arts until last year.

Bill Berg and Steve Sutherland Credit: Periscope

Minneapolis agency Periscope is hiring two new producers. Executive producer Bill Berg joins from Droga5 in New York, where he worked on projects such as Under Armour's "Rule Yourself" series featuring Steph Curry and Tom Brady. Steve Sutherland, who joins as VP, director of integrated creative production, has experience at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Mono and Fallon, as well as his own company, Manufacture. He has worked with brands including Target, Burger King, Coke Zero and the Syfy Network.

Jeremy Elliot Credit: Firstborn

Firstborn is appointing Jeremy Elliot as associate creative director, assigned to the S&P Global and NYU Langone accounts. He joins from The Barbarian Group, where he led all digital creative work as associate creative director on Samsung. Before that, he had a similar role at Fluid, where he worked on Puma, Levis, Target and M&M's. Firstborn is also promoting James Deagle and Ziad Hilal to the new posts of director of development and director of engineering, respectively. Deagle has been with Firstborn for three years, currently in the role of principal developer focusing on Supercell initiatives. Hilal has been with the shop for four years, most recently as principal software engineer focusing on Supercell.

11:40Wilton, Rebecca McGough and Ron Tapia. Credit: M&C Saatchi LA

M&C Saatchi L.A. is promoting three of its senior executives to new leadership positions. Ron Tapia takes on the role of creative director, and Mike Wilton and Rebecca McGough have each been promoted to managing director. Tapia joined the agency in 2007 as an art director and has helmed projects for such M&C Saatchi L.A. clients as Vizio and BMW Motorrad. McGough started her career at the London office in 2007, moving to L.A. four years ago to run Ugg Australia. Wilton also started at the London agency in 2007 and moved to the West Coast three years ago to work on Epson America and San Diego Zoo.