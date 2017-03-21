Heimat's Hesse Joins CP&B, W&K Promotes Christie

Sabina Hesse Credit: CP+B

Crispin Porter & Bogusky has hired Creative Director Sabina Hesse to its L.A. office. Ms. Hesse will lead the agency's work on the PayPal global account, as well as others. She joins the agency from Heimat, Berlin where she spent the past seven years as creative director and worked on the agency's most awarded client, home improvement chain Hornbach. In 2013, she led a successful pitch in Germany for Otto, the nation's largest online retailer. She started her career at Ogilvy & Mather, Frankfurt, where she won her first two Cannes Lions for the "Contemporary Beauty Ideal" campaign from eating disorder prevention organization ANAD.

Wieden & Kennedy has promoted London Managing Director Neil Christie to global chief operating officer. Reporting to Dave Luhr, president of Wieden & Kennedy, Christie will partner with chief creative officer Colleen DeCourcy. Christie was managing director at W&K London for over a decade and will be replaced by Helen Andrews, the current deputy managing director, who assumes responsibility of running the office alongside Executive Creative Directors Tony Davidson and Iain Tait. Meanwhie, in the U.S., Jess Monsey has been named director of client services in the agency's Portland office, reporting to Managing Director Tom Blessington.

Tenny Pearson has joined Arnold Worldwide as managing director in the agency's New York office. Reporting to CEO Pam Hamlin, Pearson is tasked with overseeing the Hershey portfolio of brands. Most recently, she was group business director at The Barbarian Group where she led global and North American digital efforts for Pepsi and spearheaded the agency's first virtual reality project. Previously, as a group account director at Droga5, Pearson was active in new business and led initiatives for clients like Spotify, Puma, and Kraft Foods' Cracker Barrel and Athenos brands.

New York creative agency Trollbäck & Company has hired Alex Moulton as chief creative officer. Prior to Trollbäck, he was senior director, creative & content at Vice Media, where he helped launch digital content channel Live Nation TV (LNTV) , a joint venture for which he led brand creative, content development, production, and partnership initiatives. His previous roles include executive creative director at advertising agency Eyeball, and chief creative officer of audio branding agency and record label Expansion Team, which he founded in 2002.

Amsterdam creative agency Kingsday has hired Christiana Courtright as social strategist, working on all international business. Courtright has worked in Sydney, Berlin, London and now Amsterdam. After starting as a blogger for Microsoft, she worked as a journalist at an international news agency and helped set up the social media department at RUPTLY (the all-Russian news agency). Then she worked as a social media consultant for a variety of successful start-ups, executing creative social media campaigns.