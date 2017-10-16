JWT London Hires Wallace, Schulist Joins Possible

Jo Wallace, Lucas Peon, Juliet McLaren, Courtney Dow Credit: JWT

Steve Webley and Rob Bovington Credit: JWT

J. Walter Thompson London is appointing Jo Wallace as creative director, one of a number of new creative hires reporting to Executive Creative Director Lucas Peon. Wallace most recently worked with Publicis and Tribal DDB as a freelance creative, and has been regional creative director for Europe at Saatchi & Saatchi and creative director at DraftFCB, now FCB Inferno. Recently she has organized several industry art exhibitions including "There's a Good Girl" which showcased female creative talent, and "There's a Good Immigrant," celebrating the diverse perspectives migrants bring to the creative industry. She also hosts a dining event, "Good Girls Eat Dinner" to champion inspirational female role models across the creative industries. Other new hires at JWT London include associate creative directors Rob Bovington and Steve Webley, who have worked at Adam & Eve/DDB and Possible, creating campaigns for Budweiser, Knorr, Hasbro, Danone and Volkswagen. Also new are creatives Juliet Mclaren and Courtney Dow, who most recently worked at VCCP, on campaigns for brands such as O2 and EasyJet.

Eva Santos Credit: Proximity

Proximity Worldwide is promoting Eva Santos to global chief creative officer of the Omnicom-owned network. She'll keep her current job as chief creative officer of Proximity Spain, and remain based in Barcelona. Santos, who joined Proximity Spain as a copywriter in 2002, has been CCO for three years and was named one of Ad Age's Women to Watch Europe this year. She is behind some of Spain's most-awarded campaigns, including Audi Spain's 2016 holiday campaign "The Doll Who Chose to Drive," and Bijoux Indiscrets' "Orgasm Sound Library."

Megan Schulist Credit: Possible

Possible is appointing Megan Schulist as creative director of its New York office, reporting to Chief Creative Officer, The Americas, Danielle Trivisonno-Hawley. Schulist has 18 years of experience in leading teams of designers, production artists and writers. Prior to joining Possible, she was an associate creative director at Deep Focus working on projects for Lay's and Beneful. Before that, she held positions at Havas New York, 360i, DigitasLBi, Tribal DDB, BBDO, MRM Worldwide, DraftFCB and Deutsch.

Joel Arnold, Lori Brabant and Robin Potash Credit: Berlin Cameron

WPP creative agency Berlin Cameron is opening an in-house experiential arm called BCXP. The new team will be led by Managing Director Robin Potash, in addition to Creative Director Joel Arnold and Head of New Business Lori Brabant. All three join from experiential company Awestruck Marketing Group. Potash led that agency for 14 years, while Arnold focused on content and Brabant built on experience working with clients such as Capital One, CBS, Nickelodeon and Purina.

Dan Fryer, Gate Lambert, Charlotte Prince, Loriley Sessions, Gary Lathwell, Gareth Butters and Daniel Evans Credit: Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett London is adding several new teams to its creative department. Dan Fryer and Gate Lambert join Leo Burnett as a creative team from Fold7, where they worked on experiential stunts and campaigns for the likes of Disney, Gumtree, Carlsberg, Audible and Money.co.uk. Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions arrive at the agency after gaining experience at The Corner and working on clients including Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, Fuller's and Open Table. Gary Lathwell, who joins as a senior creative, brings more than 16 years experience at agencies including Havas, WCRS, Dare, and AMV BBDO and Gareth Butters joins as an art director following a nine-year career at Grey, CP&B and VCCP.