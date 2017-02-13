Levron Joins FCB, Bedwood Launches Cauliflower and More

Susan Credle and Fred Levron Credit: FCB

FCB has appointed Fred Levron, former executive creative director at CAA, as worldwide creative partner, reporting to Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle. Levron, who has been working with FCB on a project basis in the U.S. for several months, officially joined the agency at the end of January. He spent two years at CAA and has worked with Ogilvy & Mather Paris. His work includes Coca-Cola's "Sharing Can," Canada Goose's "Out There" and Google's "Same-Sex Wedding."

Dave Bedwood and Ben Silcox Credit: Dave Bedwood

Dave Bedwood, former creative director of M&C Saatchi and co-founder of Lean Mean Fighting Machine, has launched London agency Cauliflower with Ben Silcox, former chief data and digital officer at Havas and previously an executive at LA Fitness Group. According to Bedwood, Cauliflower will offer "a set of proprietary data tools which blend analytics and data science in order to test and decode the complex layers of interactions, conversations and emotions among consumers." Cauliflower launches with three as yet undisclosed clients, and has also appointed James Faupel, head of broadcast at Karmarama, as head of broadcast and film.

Ulrika Karlberg Credit: Firstborn

Firstborn has hired Ulrika Karlberg as creative director. She will focus primarily on leading digital innovation and creative strategy for Pepsi, for which Firstborn was awarded digital agency of record duties at the end of 2016. Karlberg joins Firstborn from Droga5, where she worked on Uniqlo, Nature's Bounty and Osteo Bi-Flex. Originally from Sweden, she got her start in advertising as a creative at Swedish agency Forsman & Bodenfors, working on clients including Coop supermarkets, Preem petroleum and Mondelez's Marabou. In late 2014 she moved to New York and joined Droga5.

Anibal Casso Credit: 72andSunny New York

72andSunny has appointed Anibal Casso to group strategy director in the agency's New York office, working with General Mills and ESPN. Dominican-born and NYC-raised, Casso previously led global strategy for Android and the launch of Google's Pixel at Droga5. He worked earlier at Wieden & Kennedy, leading global strategy for Old Spice and steering North America efforts for Sony Electronics and Verizon. Casso's advertising career began at Y&R Latin America working in media, then continued at U.S. Hispanic agency the Vidal Partnership in New York.

Suzanne Michaels Credit: Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett has named Suzanne Michaels as executive vice president of creative innovation at Leo Burnett and Arc. Michaels joins from the Abundancy, which was recently acquired by Leo Burnett, and will report to Britt Nolan, Leo Burnett USA chief creative officer. At the Abundancy, Michaels oversaw U.S. Cellular, covering everything from advertising to customer experience design. Previously, she worked at BBDO, Critical Mass, Digitas, JWT and DDB.

David Israel Credit: Fallon

Fallon opened a New York City office, after buying AR New York's beauty category specialty and roster of clients, including its largest, Revlon. John King, who was chief marketing officer at Fallon's Minneapolis headquarters, will be president of the New York office and AR's David Israell continues as executive creative director of the New York office. Fallon and AR are both part of Publicis Groupe. Publicis bought lurxury, fashion and beauty specialist AR New York in 2012.

Mike Cessario Credit: Doner LA

Former Vayner Media Creative Director Mike Cessario has joined Doner L.A. in the same role. Cessario reports to Doner L.A. Chief Creative Officer Jason Gaboriau. While at Vayner, Cessario worked with clients including Toyota, Sonic, Naked Juice and Noosa. Prior to that, he served as creative director for Street League Skateboarding on Fox, for which he oversaw brand creative and video content. He also previously worked at Chiat Day, Publicis, CP&B and Humanaut. While at the latter, he worked on Organic Valley's "Save the Bros" campaign, which earned an Ad Age Small Agency award. He is also an entrepreneur and founded Western Grace Brandy, a Philadelphia-based liquor company.

Ramiro Rodríguez Gamallo and Matías Lafalla Credit: Saatchi&Saatchi Buenos Aires



Ramiro Rodríguez Gamallo and Matías Lafalla have been promoted to executive creative directors of Saatchi & Saatchi Buenos Aires. The former creative directors have headed the creative department since the abrupt departure in October 2016 of Executive Creative Directors Ariel Serkin, Rafael Santamarina and Juan Pablo Lufrano to join rival agency Santo with the same titles. Rodriguez Gamallo and Lafalla joined Saatchi together as creative directors in September 2015 from WPP's David, and did an earlier stint at Del Campo Saatchi as a senior copywriter and senior art director, respectively. Until recently, the agency was called Del Campo Saatchi & Saatchi after Pablo Del Campo, who founded the Buenos Aires agency and left the company in April 2016, after two years as Saatchi's worldwide creative director.

Dave Gordon and James Beikmohamadi Credit: Fitzgerald & Co

Atlanta agency Fitzgerald & Co has added Creative Director/Copywriter Dave Gordon and Associate Creative Director James Beikmohamadi to its agency team. Gordon has an experiential and digital background and has worked at agencies including Razorfish in San Francisco and Huge in Brooklyn, where he was a copywriter. Most recently, he was creative director at Pereira & O'Dell in New York. Beikmohamadi, who will partner with Sherman Winfield, worked at CP&B from 2010 to 2016 as copywriter and senior copywriter on accounts including Microsoft, Best Buy, Kraft Mac & Cheese, Domino's, Applebee's, Infiniti and Old Navy. Prior to that, he was a copywriter at EVB in San Francisco.

Tim Holmes Credit: Heat

Heat San Francisco has added creative director Tim Holmes to its team. The Australian creative will partner with Mike Duckworth to work on recently-won accounts and new business. In his recent role as a creative director at JWT in Melbourne, he expanded the creative department from six to 25 and oversaw successful pitches for RACV, La Trobe University, Beyond Blue and Jetstar. Prior to JWT, he was a creative director at DDB and Grey Worldwide.

Geoff Oki Credit: Heavenspot

Heavenspot, part of M&C Saatchi L.A., has promoted Geoff Oki to creative director. Oki was tapped for the role after three years as associate creative director, working on clients like FX Networks, Netflix, Mattel, Disney , Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (Lego video games), and Twentieth Century Fox. He has worked with the agency since 2008, and has also held design roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Break Media and Seth Green's production company Stoopid Monkey (Robot Chicken).

Kyle Klinger Credit: Young & Laramore

Jane Brannen Credit: Young & Laramore

Aiden McKiernan Credit: Young & Laramore

Indianapolis-based agency Young & Laramore has hired Kyle Klinger as senior art director, and Jane Brannen and Aiden McKiernan as writers. Before joining Y&L, Klinger worked at 180 L.A. on Expedia, Pepsi, HP, and The Academy of Motion Pictures. Brannen previously worked at Pivot Marketing with local brands including Visit Bloomington, Arts Council of Indianapolis, and the Indiana Donor Network, and McKiernan was at VSA Partners, Detroit, where he worked with brands including Harley-Davidson and Alibaba.