McCann NY Adds Senior Creatives, Teixeira and Andrade Join Work & Co

(l. to r.) Jeff Anderson, Maru Kopelowicz, Holly Hessler and Cam Hoelter Credit: McCann

McCann New York has tapped Maru Kopelowicz, Jeff Anderson and Cam Hoelter as executive creative directors, and Holly Hessler as a group creative director. Kopelowicz joins McCann from Ogilvy & Mather, where she most recently led global creative for brands like Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Crowne Plaza. She began her career as a copywriter in Buenos Aires, Argentina, later moving to agency positions in Miami and New York, and her work for Tide/Ariel and Glade has won five Cannes Lions. Anderson joins most recently from CHI & Partners New York, where he was an executive creative director. He has worked at TBWAChiatDay in New York, Droga5 in New York and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners in San Francisco on brands such as PBS, HBO, Hewlett Packard, and Chevrolet. Hoelter, who moved to New York from Australia in 2016, was most recently an executive creative director. at DDB New York. Hessler joins from TBWAMedia Arts Lab in LA where she worked as a creative director and copywriter on Apple for several years.

Vitor Andrade Credit: Work & Co

Fabricio Teixeira Credit: Work & Co

Work & Co is appointing two new design directors, Fabricio Teixeira and Vitor Andrade, both from R/GA. Both are originally from Brazil. Teixeira, who also worked at CPB earlier in his career, has led projects for a number of tech clients including Google, Samsung and Intel. A former Miami Ad School instructor, he is also founder of UX Collective, a resource for advice and articles on user experience, usability and product design. Andrade --who specializes in brand and experience design--spent seven years at R/GA. His client experience includes Nike, Google, Converse, Fossil, Lincoln Center, Samsung, Coke, Absolut Vodka, Logitech, Bradesco and TIM Brasil.

L-R Allison Barnes, Iman Forde and Kristin Busk Credit: Mistress

Independent creative agency Mistress has appointedAllison Barnes director of media, Kristin "KB" Busk director of social strategy and Iman Forde director of project management. All are new positions at the agency. Barnes comes to Mistress from Supermoon following the merger of the two agencies last year. Busk's resume includes positions at Madison + Vine, Vowel (a PMK*BNC digital agency), and theAudience. Forde is being promoted after working at Mistress for nearly three years. She came to the agency from Select World, and prior to that, The Sheppard.

Jason McCann

Business agency Gale is hiring Jason McCann as its first executive creative director. Previously, McCann served as executive creative director at Red Peak, a brand building agency specializing in strategy and design, where he worked with clients like Intel and Brighthouse Financial. He has also held the role of executive creative director at AKQA & Taxi.

June Laffey Credit: McCann

McCann Health New York is appointing June Laffey to the new position of executive vice president, chief creative officer. Laffey has served as regional executive creative director for McCann Health Australia & Southeast Asia since 2016. She was chairman of the Pharma Jury for 2017 Cannes Lions Health. She will move to New York from Sydney, Australia and take up her new post in early February.