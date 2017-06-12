McCann NY Hires Lipton, Murphy Joins Deutsch

Pierre Lipton Credit: McCann

Most Popular

McCann has appointed Pierre Lipton as a global executive creative director, McCann New York. Lipton joins McCann from 360i where he served as chief creative officer. His appointment follows the agency's recent expansion of responsibilities on the Verizon business. In his most recent role at 360i, Lipton helped to spearhead the agency's Innovation Group. Before that, he was CCO and founding partner of M&C Saatchi New York. He has also worked at at BBDO, Fallon and TBWA, where he helped launch the "In an Absolut World" campaign for Absolut Vodka.

Dan Murphy Credit: Deutsch

Deutsch has appointed Dan Murphy to its New York office as SVP, director of digital operations and production, reporting to Joe Calabrese, EVP, director of integrated production. Joining from Google Creative Lab, where he was executive producer, Murphy will oversee production of digital projects across all clients including Busch, Johnson & Johnson's Acuvue, and PNC Bank. While at Google Creative Lab, he worked on Android's "Be Together. Not the Same" campaign launch and the Androidify app. He has also worked at BBDO as group executive interactive producer, managing AT&T's digital work.

Rose Sacktor, Michelle Lamont and Joyce Lee Credit: Joan

Joan Creative has hired the creative team of art director Rose Sacktor and copywriter Michelle Lamont, and an executive producer, Joyce Lee. Sacktor previously worked with agencies Barton F Graf and Wieden & Kennedy NY and clients including Delta Air Lines, Equinox, Bud Light, ESPN, Little Caesars, Kayak and Supercell. Lamont previously worked with 360i and Pereira & O'Dell, New York, and on brands including Hanes, Miracle-Gro, Realtor.com, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, European Wax Center, the Rockettes and the Ad Council. Prior to Joan, Lee worked at Hudson Rouge and Taxi in various production leadership roles.

Ciro Sarmiento Credit: Circulo Creativo

Ciro Sarmiento, chief creative officer of Omnicom-owned U.S. Hispanic shop Dieste, is the new president of Circulo Creativo, the U.S. Hispanic creatives group. Gustavo Lauria, Circulo's previous president and co-founder and chief creative officer of New York agency We Believers, becomes Circulo's chairman. That role was previously held by Luis Miguel Messianu, creative chairman and CEO of Alma.

Jason Romeyko, Markus Noder Credit: Serviceplan

Serviceplan Group has hired Jason Romeyko as worldwide executive creative director. Romeyko was formerly Saatchi & Saatchi's worldwide executive creative director for Deutsche Telekom and GSK, and executive creative director of Saatchi & Saatchi Switzerland. Born in Australia, Romeyko spent 23 years at Saatchi & Saatchi and is fluent in seven languages. In his new role he will be responsible for 34 Serviceplan agencies and will work with International Managing Partner Markus Noder.

Lisa Unsworth, Sasha Hartman, and Elliott Seaborn Credit: Arnold Worldwide

Arnold Worldwide has made a number of changes to its North American leadership team. Sasha Hartman, formerly EVP, executive marketing director, has been promoted to president, chief client officer in Boston. Hartman began her career at Arnold in the '90s working on the Volkswagen "Drivers Wanted" campaign. She then went to Hill Holliday, where she ran the Dunkin' Donuts business, before returning to Arnold to spearhead marketing for CenturyLink. Elliott Seaborn, formerly managing director, Boston, has been named chief growth officer for Arnold's North American operations. Prior to joining Arnold in 2011, Seaborn spent nearly a decade at Digitas. Lisa Unsworth, managing partner and chief marketing officer, whose tenure with Arnold began in 1998, has been appointed managing director, director of growth platforms for North America.

Tyler Turnbull and Samia Chebeir Credit: FCB Canada

FCB Canada has appointed Samia Chebeir as president of FCB Montreal. Prior to joining the agency, Chebeir was vice-president, general manager at lg2. She has also held posts at Taxi and Cossette. She will lead the FCB Montreal office across a range of National and Quebec-specific clients. She replaces Rachelle Claveau who left at the end of last year and will work with Tyler Turnbull, CEO at FCB Canada.

Kelly Callahan-Poe Credit: Williams Whittle Advertising

Kelly Callahan-Poe has joined the Alexandria, Virginia-based agency Williams Whittle as its new president. In previous roles she has been head of client services and digital strategy at Blue Water and Pulsar Advertising. She has 25 years experience on both the client and agency side working in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.