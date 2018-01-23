DDB New York Taps Grey's Topol and Barnes as Chief Creative Officers

Derek Barnes and Lisa Topol Credit: DDB New York

DDB New York has tapped former Grey New York executive creative directors Lisa Topol and Derek Barnes as co-chief creative officers, to replace Icaro Doria who departed for Arnold Worldwide last summer.

Starting in March, Topol and Barnes will be responsible for clients includin g Unilever, PepsiCo, Henkel and Mars. They'll report to Ari Weiss, chief creative officer of DDB North America. It's the first time that the agency has appointed a duo to the position.

While at Grey, Topol and Barnes oversaw work for the NFL, Best Buy, TNT Networks and Bose. They met at Wieden & Kennedy New York, where they worked on Nike, Jordan and ESPN. Prior to joining Grey four years ago, Topol also spent three years as group creative director at TBWA/Chiat/Day, while Barnes' resume includes a stint as creative director at Anomaly on Budweiser.

In other news, DDB San Franciscob has hired Ben Wolan as executive creative drector, effective immediately. Wolan joins from Goodby Silverstein & Partners, where he ran the Doritos and NBA accounts. He has also worked at Droga5, where he helped create the "Day One" Prudential campaign, and at 215 McCann.