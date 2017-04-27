The 10 Best Trump-Inspired Ads From His First 100 Days

During campaign season, creative coffers overflowed with bright ideas geared toward blocking Donald Trump from reaching the White House. Their efforts ultimately failed, but over his 100 days in office, the POTUS continued to be the mango muse of the marketing world.

Here's a look at some of the best Trump-related ads we've seen since Inauguration Day.

Just in time for Trump's first day in office, bedding company 37.5 technology and agency WorkinProgress sent him a set of its sheets in the hopes that the new president would get a better night's sleep. Goal? To get him off Twitter at 3 A.M.

Sheets fit for a president Credit: WorkInProgress

The sheets were personalized, embroidered with the words "For Presidential Use Only" and 37.5's Twitter account tracked their arrival at the White House. They got there, but judging from Trump's Twitter behavior since, he never used them -- or they didn't have the desired effect.

The company later sent another set to POTUS doppelganger Alec Baldwin, noting that "4 years of playing President Trump on Saturdays will take stamina."

And then, Inauguration Day happened. Trump claimed he saw a crowd of about 1.5 million in attendance, extending all the way to the Washington Monument, but by many other reports, there were far fewer. Whatever the case, the whole deal inspired Trump spokseperson Kelly-Anne Conway to coin the Orwellian term "alternative facts," creating a veritable cultural phenomenon. George Orwell's "1984," which originated the phrases "newspeak" and "doublethink," jumped to #1 on the Amazon bestseller list.

Meanwhile, advertisers, among others, had fun riffing on the words: Scandinavian cake brand Delicato made its own outrageous claim that 13.2 million Swedes eat one of its confectionary balls a day, in an ad from DDB Stockholm.

Delicato 'Alternative Facts' Credit: DDB Stockholm

Dove (which, with its "Real Beauty" platform was surprisingly quiet about Trump during campaign season) ran a two-page print ad in the U.K. offering up both "alternative facts" and "real facts" about its deodorant. Ogilvy U.K. was behind that idea.



Dove #Alternative Facts. Credit: Dove.

Advertisers pulled no punches on the POTUS during the Super Bowl. 84 Lumber generated perhaps the most buzz with an ad that initially was rejected by game broadcaster Fox for its controversial subject matter -- Trump's Wall. The spot, created by ad agency Brunner, told the story of a struggling Mexican mother and daughter who come up against a massive barrier as they attempt to cross the border to the U.S. The big game ad kept their fate under wraps, sending viewers online to discover what happened. Cole Webley of Sanctuary directed.

On a lighter note, a hair products company, of all things, made a laugh-out-loud dig at one of Trump's more superficial "flaws" -- his gnarly 'do. The spot was created out of Havas Edge and Bryan Buckley of Hungry Man directed.

"1984" came up again during the Oscars, in Amazon-owned Audible's highest profile broadcast appearance to date. The spot debuted on the heels of Trump's controversial immigration order and starred actor Zachary Quinto ("Star Trek," "Heroes") reading an excerpt from Orwell's novel: "If he were allowed contact with foreigners, he would discover that they are creatures similar to himself and that most of what he had been told about them is lies. The sealed world in which he lives would be broken, and the fear, hatred and self-righteousness on which his morale depends, might evaporate."

The campaign, created in-house and directed by Radical Media's Morgan Neville, also featured ads starring Claire Danes, Alan Cumming, MIke Colter and Jim Dale.

The New York Times also made an appearance on Hollywood's biggest night to debut its first brand campaign in a decade. The newspaper leveraged the conversation around "fake news" in a spot from Droga5 New York that illustrated how hard the truth is to find in today's chaotic and noisy media environment.

TruTV: Those Who Can't - No Longer the Most Unqualified 17 Credit: TruTV

Trump's cabinet has been targeted too. Agency WorkInProgress took advantage of the debate around the President's choice for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, to promote broadcaster TruTV's latest season of "Those Who Can't," a comedy series about a group of teachers who totally suck at teaching.

The otherwise run-of-the-mill show poster featured the line "They're no longer the most unqualified people in education," made all the more biting by its media placement -- on about 50 billboards in Washington D.C.

Ever wonder who the wordsmiths are behind Trump's "eloquent" lines? The veil is lifted in this PSA questioning the gender pay gap for Equal Pay Day Europe, from Brussels agency Mortierbrigade. Deben Van Dam directed out of production company Hamlet.

Even fashion dipped into the Trump conversation when Diesel debuted its own wall-themed ad, directed by celebrated photographer David LaChappelle. Created out of Anomaly Amsterdam, it depicted a huge barbed-wire-adorned concrete barrier separating dancers of various ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations. But its collapse leads to a mad, wild and colorful love party amongst all.

Just this week, Comedy Central had fun with Trump's fondness for bashing news outlets such as The New York Times and The Washington Post in a series of banner ads placed on the publications' websites. To promote its new series "The President Show," it created banners in which the show's Trump impersonator star, Anthony Atamanuik, points to the publications' logos and content while the word "Failing" flashes before him.