Apple's 'Barbers' spot wins the top honor at the One Club's ADC Awards

Apple's "Barbers" spot has won the top honor of a Black Cube at the One Club for Creativity's ADC 97th Annual Awards, while BBDO New York added another Agency of the Year accolade to its tally. The show honors the best in craftsmanship in design, advertising, motion and other commercial arts.

Produced by Furlined, the Apple iPhone commercial, which tells the story of a barbershop whose business is transformed by some photos of a few funky haircuts, also won Best of Discipline and a Gold Cube in the Motion & Film Craft category and three merits in the Advertising category. Apple was also named Brand of the Year, and Furlined won Production Company of the Year.

BBDO New York--which also recently won the Agency of the Year award at the Webbys and was the most awarded agency at D&AD-- was named Advertising Agency of the Year, winning 16 Cubes. It picked up five Golds, including three with BBDO Studios for "Live Looper" on behalf of Downtown Records and two with The Corner Shop for P&G's "The Talk."

Its wins contributed to BBDO Worldwide being named Network of the Year, alongside other work like AMV BBDO's "Blood Normal" campaign for Essity Libresse Bodyform and AlmapBBDO's "Nosferatu" for Getty Images.

Jung von Matt, Hamburg, Germany was second in the Agency of the Year rankings with 15 Cubes. The New York Times Magazine, which ranked third with 11 Cubes, also won the Design Firm of the Year award, boosted by its "Why Can't Democrats Turn the Page" feature which won Best in Discipline for Publication Design.

Swedish agency Akestam Holst picked up the award for Boutique Agency of the Year, with work including its Ikea ad containing a pregnancy test if you pee on it. London design agency Magpie won Boutique Design Firm of the Year.

Other winners of note included a redesigned wheelchair project, by Japan's Tess Co. with Tohoku University School of Medicine, M2 Design and TBWA/ Hakuhodo. Their "COGY Wheelchair" project won Best of Discipline in both Innovation and Packaging & Product Design.