McCann and Lockheed Martin Win Top Honors at ADC Annual Awards

Most Popular

A pair of familiar campaigns continued their laps around the awards circuit during The ADC Annual Awards on Monday night, the awards' first presentation since their founding organization, the Art Directors Club, merged last fall with The One Club.

Lockheed Martin's "Field Trip to Mars" from McCann New York earned one of the night's best-in-discipline Black Cubes, in the digital category. The campaign used virtual reality to give a group of kids on an ordinary school bus a ride across the terrain of the Red Planet.

"Van Gogh BnB," created out of Leo Burnett Chicago for The Art Institute of Chicago, earned a Black Cube in the advertising category. Leo Burnett recreated the Van Gogh painting "The Bedroom" in real life, then used Airbnb to give people a chance to sleep there.

Lockheed Martin and McCann were the top winners of the night. "Field Trip" also earned eight Gold Cubes across the advertising and digital categories, while McCann won both Agency of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year. Other McCann work that contributed to those wins included campaigns for Godiva, Girls Who Code and The Brady Campaign. McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year based on its cumulative wins from its agencies across the various categories.

"Field Trip to Mars" started to rack up the bling last year during the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, where it went on to become the year's most awarded campaign. More recently, it took the Grandy best of show at The Andy Awards last month. "Van Gogh BnB" earned six Lions at the festival, including one Gold and two Silvers. With those campaigns having already won in France, that leaves a lot of room to guess what will win trophies at Cannes this summer.

Other top ADC honorees included Dentsu Tokyo, which earned 24 ADC Cubes; Goodby, Silverstein & Partners San Francisco, which took home eight; and BBDO Duseldorf, which garnered seven.

The ADC handed out Designism awards intended to recognize the best work that drives social good to "Zaans Medical Centre Healing Environment" for Mecanoo Architects and Zaans Medical Centre, to BBDO New York's "Evan" ad for Sandy Hook Promise and to The Partners in London for the "Visual Identity Conducted by Sir Simon Rattle" for London Symphony Orchestra.

The Art Directors Club and The One Club, non-profits devoted to creativity in communications and design, agreed last October to combine into The One Club for Creativity. Under that new umbrella, the ADC Annual Awards would refocus on its roots in design and innovation. The team-up was also intended to help give ADC a more prominent position on the global stage.

The ADC this year saw 7,842 entries from 50 countries. Organizers said they did not have comprable figures for last year.

The awards were held at Art Beam in New York City, hosted by top designer Debbie Millman, also host of the "Design Matters" podcast. The event kicks off the celebrations for The One Club for Creativity's Creative Week, which will continue through May 12.

The Art Directors Club was founded in 1920 in New York by agency vets Louis Pedlar and Earnest Elmo Calkins and held its first juried show in 1921. "It is the oldest award in our industry, and our mission now is to turn this incredible legacy into the most forward-thinking award for design, craft and innovation in the world, celebrating progressive thinking in creative industries even beyond advertising," said Jose Molla, chairman of The One Club for Creativity and founder and chief creative officer at The Community.