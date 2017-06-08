Sandy Hook Promise, Nike Ads Head to Cannes After Taking Top Honors at AICP Awards

Most Popular

"Evan," the BBDO New York film for Sandy Hook Promise, and Nike's "Unlimited You" campaign have taken the top honors at the Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP) Show, held at MoMA in New York last night.

Meanwhile Lockheed Martin's "The Field Trip To Mars," produced by Framestore for McCann New York, took the Most Next award (Best in Show) at the AICP Next Awards, for categories other than film commercials, which was held on Tuesday at The New School. The campaign has already grabbed a number of awards, including at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity last year and at the Andy Awards.

The Sandy Hook Promise commercial, directed by Smuggler's Henry-Alex Rubin and featuring an unexpected chilling twist to a high school love story, won the award for Advertising Excellence/Single Commercial. The film has already been a winner at the Webby awards this year, picking up four honors there, and looks likely to be a contender at Cannes later this month.

The Nike campaign, by Wieden & Kennedy Portland, comprising the spots "Unlimited Youth," "Unlimited Will," and "Unlimited Courage," all directed by Max Malkin of Prettybird, won the award for Advertising Excellence/Campaign. The campaign profiles athletes that have overcome adversity, disability or age to make their mark.

The most honored agencies at the awards were BBDO New York, with seven honors, and Wieden & Kennedy with six. Droga5 picked up five honors for work including Under Armour's "Rule Yourself" and Hennessy's The Piccards. Framework took home four honors for Kenzo's "My Mutant Brain" ad and McCann won four honors for work including "Field Trip to Mars."

The most-awarded production companies were Smuggler, with six honors, and O Positive with five. The top directors were Smuggler's Henry-Alex Rubin, who directed "Evan," and David Shane of O Positive, who earned five honors each. Shane's work included "Typecast" for "The Atlantic" and Avocados From Mexico's SuperBowl spot.