Accenture Interactive Grabs Another Ad Agency, Buying France's Altima

Accenture Interactive is in final negotiations to buy Paris-based digital commerce agency Altima in the company's latest aggressive move into the agency space.

The 370-person Altima agency creates and adapts experiences for e-commerce, mobile and in-store commerce, and has offices in France, Canada, China and the U.S.

"Experiences are where brands win and lose customers, today more than ever," says Anatoly Roytman, Accenture's global digital commerce lead and head of Accenture Interactive Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America.

Altima's mostly French clients include Petit Bateau childrens' clothing, Club Med, Salomon sports equipment, Cora supermarkets, wine merchant Nicolas and Babyliss hair dryers.

Accenture Interactive, part of global consulting giant Accenture, is the world's largest digital network, with 2016 revenue of $4.4 billion, up 51% from the previous year, according to Ad Age Datacenter.

Altima will be Accenture Interactive's 17th acquisition since 2013, the company says. The flurry of far-flung deals includes U.S. design and marketing agency Wire Stone in August, San Francisco design and innovation shop Matter in September, and Australia's leading independent creative shop, The Monkeys, in May.

Accenture is also acquiring people from the agency world, last week hiring Nikki Mendonca, Omnicom media agency OMD's president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She'll start as Accenture's president of Intelligent Marketing Operations in early 2018, leading a global team helping clients activate and scale marketing programs, the company says.

Earlier this year, a leading Brazilian creative, Eco Moliterno, joined Accenture in Sao Paulo to lead creative, staff up the creative team, and participate in restructuring the company in Latin America. Moliterno was creative VP at Sao Paulo agency Africa. In April, the company launched the Accenture Innovation Center in the Porto Digital, a technology hub in northeastern Brazil.