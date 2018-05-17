Air Force goes full 'Yanny or Laurel' in tweet, but message backfires

U.S. Air Force tweet Credit: U.S. Air Force/Twitter

If you haven't heard, the Air Force sent out this gem of a tweet from its official Twitter account earlier today: "The Taliban Forces in Farah city #Afghanistan would much rather have heard #Yanny or #Laurel than the deafening #BRRT they got courtesy of our #AR10."

That's an unusual tweet from the Air Force's Twitter handle. Today, for example, the military branch has more than a dozen tweets about next year's budget — much more common.

The now deleted tweet, pictured above, featured an image of the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt, or just "Warthog" in military speak, and linked to an Air Force Times story with recent video footage of the ol' hog bombing Taliban targets in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Air Force deleted the tweet three minutes after Ad Age reached out inquiring why it was sent out. "We apologize for the earlier tweet regarding the A-10. It was made in poor taste and we are addressing it internally," the Air Force's Twitter account now reads. "It has since been removed."

Although the Taliban deserves the Warthog's wrath, the tweet itself was tone deaf, as it attempted to connect the infamous #Yanny and #Laurel audio clip with real-life events that seem more fitting with Showtime's TV series "Homeland."

Agency GSD&M, which handles the Air Force's recruiting efforts, was not involved with sending out the tweet, a spokeswoman said. Rather the tweet came from the Secretary of Air Force Public Affairs (SAF/PA) which the agency does not represent.

The SAF/PA could not be reached for comment.