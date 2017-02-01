See Arnold Schwarzenegger as the 'Party Pooper' in Super Bowl Spot for 'Mobile Strike'

Most Popular

Reality star, actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will make his second Super Bowl appearance to once again promote video game "Mobile Strike."

"Mobile Strike" is primarily played on mobile devices, where users play against other players by commanding troops, tanks and warplanes. The game generated about $38 million in revenue during the month of December, according to Sensor Tower.

A teaser was released for the national spot, showing Arnold commanding a fictional army in combat. The spot ends with Mr. Schwarzenegger saying, "I'm the party pooper."

Last year's Super Bowl spot, dubbed "Arnold's Fight," garnered more than 103 million views on YouTube, and remains the No. 1 most-watched Super Bowl ad on the video-streaming platform.

The commercial was created by 215McCann, whose previous work includes videos for Microsoft Xbox, Minecraft, Hulu and Workday.

"Mobile Strike" is owned by Palo Alto-based Machine Zone, or MZ, which also promoted its other mobile game, "Game of War," in a 2015 Super Bowl spot featuring Kate Upton. The move proved successful, as it was widely reported the game was generating as much as $1 million a day from microtransactions.