Bigger Isn't Always Better: See Brands' 5 Most Engaging Twitter Posts of 2016

As video marketing continues its march on social media, it's no suprise that four of the five most engaging posts on Twitter this year are videos, according to research by ListenFirst Media. (All five of the the year's most engaging brand posts on Facebook were videos.)

Unlike Facebook's platform, which is conducive to longer content, Twitter's most engaging video posts tend to be quicker hits. MTV's sound bite of Drake professing his love for Rihanna at the VMAs, for example, runs a whopping 12 seconds. Other engaging brand posts in 2016 found Nintendo promoting the Switch gaming console due out in March 2017, iHeartRadio showing a crowd going wild for South Korean boy band sensation BTS at the 2016 KCON, Calvin Klein tweeting a photo of Justin Beiber in bed, and Nike channeling the emotion of Cleveland basketball fans as the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Methodology: Marketer MVPs surfaces the individual brand posts, both paid and organic, that generated the most engagement on Facebook (defined as likes, shares and comments), Twitter (retweets and likes), Instagram (likes and comments), Tumblr (original notes) and YouTube (official views, comments and thumbs-ups). Brands tracked are the 200 most-advertised brands by U.S. measured-media spending in 2014, per Ad Age Datacenter, in addition to the top 500 brands as identified in the Redbooks 500. Note that while major media companies and networks are included in the cohort, individual TV and film properties are excluded. ListenFirst allowed each brand to have only one post that made the top five on each platform.