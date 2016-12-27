The Most Engaging Instagram Posts From Brands in 2016

The brands with the top five most enaging posts on Instagram this year, according to research by ListenFirst Media, all followed trends of content that does well on the platform: sports, fashion, and food.



So what makes a sharable Instagram post? These all have an intense or evocative quality to them. Nike shared a video of soccer player Marco Materazzi talking about his obsession with basketball star Michael Jordan -- in Italian, with an excellent use of type in its translation; Victoria's Secret snapped a shot of three models, including Kendall Jenner, as coat check girls; Starbucks made a gingerbead house with its logo on it; Adidas geared up for Valentine's Day with a post about equality -- a photo of two women's legs, wearing the same sneakers, one on her tiptoes for a kiss; and the NFL went the throwback route as it highlighted Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant's Thanksgiving rivalries.

Methodology: Marketer MVPs surfaces the individual brand posts, both paid and organic, that generated the most engagement on Facebook (defined as likes, shares and comments), Twitter (retweets and likes), Instagram (likes and comments), Tumblr (original notes) and YouTube (official views, comments and thumbs-ups). Brands tracked are the 200 most-advertised brands by U.S. measured-media spending in 2014, per Ad Age Datacenter, in addition to the top 500 brands as identified in the Redbooks 500. Note that while major media companies and networks are included in the cohort, individual TV and film properties are excluded. ListenFirst allowed each brand to have only one post that made the top five on each platform.