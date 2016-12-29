GIFs Please: Brands' Most Engaging Tumblr Posts of 2016

The top five most engaging posts on Tumblr, according to research by ListenFirst Media, use content that uniquely targets millennials. The list contains lots of moving images, a joke about studying, a puppy, and Kendall Jenner.

MTV wins with a young man's deadpan stare set to "Uptown Funk" and Smash Mouth's "All Star"; Denny's jokingly suggests millennials should use coffee for contact lens solution before finals; IBM's cute puppy post takes a serious turn when it explains how its software matches guide dogs with people; Disney celebrates the anniversary of the "Hercules" movie with a video for "Zero to Hero" that portrays side-by-side panels of its storyboard and animated film; and Calvin Klein shows off "modern day supermodel" Kendall Jenner.



Methodology: Marketer MVPs surfaces the individual brand posts, both paid and organic, that generated the most engagement on Facebook (defined as likes, shares and comments), Twitter (retweets and likes), Instagram (likes and comments), Tumblr (original notes) and YouTube (official views, comments and thumbs-ups). Brands tracked are the 200 most-advertised brands by U.S. measured-media spending in 2014, per Ad Age Datacenter, in addition to the top 500 brands as identified in the Redbooks 500. Note that while major media companies and networks are included in the cohort, individual TV and film properties are excluded. ListenFirst allowed each brand to have only one post that made the top five on each platform.