Aww! Woo! Ha! Brands' Most Engaging YouTube Videos of 2016

The top five most engaging videos on YouTube this year, according to research from ListenFirst Media, were largely narrative-oriented, and used humor, excitement, inspiration, and family to engage viewers. Those themes evoke quick emotional responses, and can often be summed up in sounds.



Domino's went the extra mile and unveiled its new DXP vehicle that ensures hot pizza upon delivery; Geico used humor and fast-forwards its ad to the end for a dramatic reveal; Walmart followed a young girl as she plants a jelly bean garden and gets an Easter surprise when she finds candy emerge from her backyard; Nike told consumers that their potential is unlimited in an ad with a narrator who goes off-script as athletes in the spot surpass his expectations; and Gillette provides a glimpse into the training for atheltes and the sacrifices they make as they work toward the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Methodology: Marketer MVPs surfaces the individual brand posts, both paid and organic, that generated the most engagement on Facebook (defined as likes, shares and comments), Twitter (retweets and likes), Instagram (likes and comments), Tumblr (original notes) and YouTube (official views, comments and thumbs-ups). Brands tracked are the 200 most-advertised brands by U.S. measured-media spending in 2014, per Ad Age Datacenter, in addition to the top 500 brands as identified in the Redbooks 500. Note that while major media companies and networks are included in the cohort, individual TV and film properties are excluded. ListenFirst allowed each brand to have only one post that made the top five on each platform.