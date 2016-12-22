Brands Tap Into Emotion for the 5 Most Engaging Facebook Posts of 2016

As video marketing continues to rise on social media, it is no suprise that the top five most enaging posts on Facebook this year are all videos, according to research by ListenFirst Media.

The videos all share an emotional quality and a sense of urgency, which can be created through the musical element of video. Shell corrals celebrities to highlight the importance of alterntive energy in a music video for "Best Day of My Life"; Yahoo shares images from 9/11; NBC's "America's Got Talent" shows off 12-year-old Grace VanderWaal singing about finding her way; Kohl's brings a family presents and giftcards before the holidays; and The New York Times features American Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her path to the top.

Methodology: Marketer MVPs surfaces the individual brand posts, both paid and organic, that generated the most engagement on Facebook (defined as likes, shares and comments), Twitter (retweets and likes), Instagram (likes and comments), Tumblr (original notes) and YouTube (official views, comments and thumbs-ups). Brands tracked are the 200 most-advertised brands by U.S. measured-media spending in 2014, per Ad Age Datacenter, in addition to the top 500 brands as identified in the Redbooks 500. Note that while major media companies and networks are included in the cohort, individual TV and film properties are excluded. ListenFirst allowed each brand to have only one post that made the top five on each platform.