Chipotle and RZA Hype a New Music Program While Virginia Store Is Cleaned

RZA in a video promoting Chipotle's Savor.Wavs program. Credit: Chipotle

Chipotle is hoping a musical and visual online experience can help the company bounce past yet another PR hit.

The chain called on the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA to help create and introduce Savor.Wavs, a microsite that assembles music and visuals based on visitors' picks from the Chipotle menu.

That includes the meat and dairy, even though RZA is a vegan.

After a band played the "symphonic sounds" of Chipotle fajita veggies, rice, beans, lettuce and salsa at an event space in New York on Tuesday night, RZA acknowledged that a lot of the people present "are not vegetarians and shit." He moved on to the "sound" of chicken: a funky sax riff. Salt sounds like a tambourine. Guests drank margaritas and Mexican beer (like Chipotle serves) and Chipotle hors d'oeuvres.

A limited supply of buy-one-get-one mobile coupons await those who use the program.

Savor.Wavs is part of a broader effort, also including the impending release of queso and desserts, to boost sales and Chipotle's stock price after waves of publicity struggles dating back to an E.coli outbreak in restaurants across 14 states.

Just hours before RZA and his band played their vegetarian remix, reports emerged that several people had become ill after eating at a Sterling, Va., Chipotle location. The chain temporary closed the store but said Wednesday that it was ready to reopen.

"While the restaurant was closed, multiple teams performed complete sanitization of all surfaces," CEO Steve Ells said in a statement.