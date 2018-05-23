×
Comcast vows to bid on Fox, dashing nerds' hopes for Marvel crossovers

By Published on .

X-Men and Avengers will not appear in the same movies if Comcast gets its way
Comcast has announced it may step in with its own bid to acquire 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets, potentially blocking a deal that Disney had already announced it had agreed to go through with to the tune of $50-plus billion.

There is one cohort in particular that stands to be the biggest loser if Comcast succeeds: Comic book fans.

Disney, of course, owns the characters that make up the Avengers and Fox owns the X-Men, two beloved franchises that have not been able to appear in the same films because of their rival owners.

Comic book fans -- at least those with Twitter accounts and spare time -- are worried they won't get their long-hoped for superhero collaborations like Deadpool and Spiderman or Hulk and Wolverine, if Comcast gets its way.

Last year, Walt Disney Co. put in a $50 billion-plus offer for Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, but Comcast has been circling with an all cash offer of closer to $60 billion.

The biggest movies of the year have come from Disney and Fox, with "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Deadpool 2," combining for about $1.5 billion in the U.S. so far. Disney and Fox would control 50 percent of the box office if they joined forces. Comcast and Fox would take about 25 percent of the box office if they wind up together, which would be less than Disneys' share now, according to BTIG Research.

Fans were not happy about Comcast throwing down the Infinity Gauntlet on Disney. Some even speculated that the Marvel rights would open up in the event of a Fox sale. However, the rights stay with Fox, according to Rich Greenfield, a BTIG analyst.

Here's what the fans were saying about Comcast's Fox offer, and forget anti-trust issues, it's all about their dashed superhero dreams:

