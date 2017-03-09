Marketer MVPs of Social Media: Humor Wins the Day for Denny's

In what can be pretty serious times, humor may have more of a place than ever.

Denny's used bids for laughter to achieve some of the highest engagement of any brand in social media in the week through March 7, according to ListenFirst Media, which said a Denny's Twitter post topped other marketers' tweets and a Tumblr post by the brand won there too.

Check out those and all the week's most engaging posts on social-media platforms below, and click on the chart to see the original posts in their native social habitat.

Methodology: Marketer MVPs surfaces the individual brand posts, both paid and organic, that generated the most engagement on Facebook (defined as likes, shares and comments), Twitter (retweets and likes), Instagram (likes and comments), Tumblr (original notes) and YouTube (official views, comments and thumbs-ups). Brands tracked are the 200 most-advertised brands by U.S. measured-media spending in 2014, per Ad Age Datacenter, in addition to the top 500 brands as identified in the Redbooks 500.