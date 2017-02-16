Premium Publishers Tell P&G's Pritchard They Can Solve His Digital Ad Problems

Marc Pritchard speaks at IAB Annual Leadership Meeting. Credit: IAB

An association of well-known publishers has responded to the recent call by Procter & Gamble to clean up digital advertising or lose access to P&G's massive budgets, arguing that advertising with high-quality websites is one way out of the digital mess.

P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard last month told the Interactive Advertising Bureau's Annual Leadership Meeting in Hollywood, Fla., that the marketer would stop paying for any digital media, ad tech services, agencies or others that don't adhere to industry standards for fraud protection, viewability and third-party verification.

"The days of giving digital a pass are over," Mr. Pritchard said, asking other marketers to take the same line. "It's time to grow up. It's time for action."

Premium publishers solve for Mr. Pritchard's problems, according to the response on Thursday by Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next, whose members include publishers such as Atlantic Media, Hearst, The New York Times, Time Inc., Tronc, Turner and Vox Media.

"We have heard your calls for human, viewable, third-party accredited inventory," Mr. Kint wrote in an open letter to Mr. Pritchard. "We have heard your calls for brand safety. We want to assure you that our trusted, market-leading brands will continue to engage in meaningful ways to promote and protect your trusted brands."

Premium publishers have also proven attractive targets for online criminals, who go where the money is whenever possible.

