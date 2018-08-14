Waymo, Blacture, Reddit, Pipeline Angels and more: See the new Next speakers

New Next speakers Pras Michél of Blacture, Jen Wong of Reddit and Dara Treseder of GE Ventures will take attendees into the future of media, trust and startups.

Next has added new speakers including Daniel Cherry, chief marketing officer at Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues; Pras Michél, the Fugees co-founder now creating Blacture; Natalia Oberti Noguera, founder and CEO of Pipeline Angels, the network of women investors; Meiling Tan, head of marketing at Waymo; Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer at GE Ventures; and Jen Wong, the chief operating officer at Reddit.

They join a Next lineup already stacked with investors, founders, researchers and marketers, coming together for Next on Nov. 13 and 14 in New York to tackle the most effective marketing today: innovation.

By ranging from robotics to hemp-infused beauty products to the Wilkinson bread bot, Next will look ahead to help attendees prepare for the changes to come—and make change of their own.

Day One features an afternoon of stimulating keynotes and conversations, culminating in Next Titans, a new live experience about six startups seeking funding and marketing support. They will pitch live to former Mondelēz chief media and e-commerce officer Bonin Bough, BlueRun Ventures General Partner Cheryl Cheng, former GE chief marketing officer Beth Comstock and VaynerX chairman Gary Vaynerchuk — with a twist: Using Indiegogo, the in-studio and streaming audience will be able to purchase products and compete with the Titans to become a marketing partner.

Day Two will chart Next Blockbusters including esports, machine learning, cannabis and self-driving cars. Midday tracks will let attendees drill down on an area that particularly matters to them. And there will be networking.

The Next lineup includes:

Sophia Amoruso, CEO and founder at Girlboss

on connections as the future of currency

Sharmeen Browarek, senior director of viewer engagement at Twitch

on using machine learning to fight bias in gaming

Jess Carbino, Bumble's sociologist

on the next workforce

Daniel Cherry, CMO at Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues

on gaming's next play IRL

David Dancer, CMO at MedMen

on the cannabis boom to come

Kass Dawson, global head of marketing at Softbank Robotics

with the Pepper robot, on the future of human-robot interactions

Amy Emmerich, chief content officer at Refinery29

on content's next mission

Tony Magee, founder of Lagunitas

on cannabis in Lagunitas drinks and the culture

Clinc CEO Jason Mars, Vertly co-founder Claudia Mata and MedMen CMO David Dancer

Jason Mars, CEO and co-founder at Clinc

on the rise of conversational AI

Claudia Mata, co-founder of Vertly

on cannabis in beauty

Megan Maloney, investor at General Catalyst

on the real future for blockchain

Pras Michél, founder of Blacture

on the future of media and tech for black culture

Glenn Minerley, head of esports at Momentum Worldwide

on brands' role in the entertainment culture ahead

Natalia Oberti Noguera, CEO and founder of Pipeline Angels

on changing the "white bro" culture of Silicon Valley

Delane Parnell, CEO and co-founder at PlayVS high school esports league

on the future of competitive gaming

Ralph Santana, CMO at Harman

on the 65-mile-per-hour living room

David Shing, digital prophet at Verizon's Oath

on screens and our mental health

Meiling Tan, head of marketing at Waymo

on bringing self-driving cars to the public

Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer at GE Ventures

on how to accelerate change

Randall Wilkinson, CEO and co-founder of The Wilkinson Group

on the future of food and his company's robotic Wilkinson Mini Bakery

Jen Wong, the chief operating officer at Reddit

on the future of community trust

Be there, just over the horizon, at Ad Age Next on Nov. 13 and 14. Early-bird tickets are available through Wednesday, Aug. 15. Regular pricing starts Thursday.

