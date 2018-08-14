Waymo, Blacture, Reddit, Pipeline Angels and more: See the new Next speakers

Next has added new speakers including Daniel Cherry, chief marketing officer at Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues; Pras Michél, the Fugees co-founder now creating Blacture; Natalia Oberti Noguera, founder and CEO of Pipeline Angels, the network of women investors; Meiling Tan, head of marketing at Waymo; Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer at GE Ventures; and Jen Wong, the chief operating officer at Reddit.
They join a Next lineup already stacked with investors, founders, researchers and marketers, coming together for Next on Nov. 13 and 14 in New York to tackle the most effective marketing today: innovation.
By ranging from robotics to hemp-infused beauty products to the Wilkinson bread bot, Next will look ahead to help attendees prepare for the changes to come—and make change of their own.
Day One features an afternoon of stimulating keynotes and conversations, culminating in Next Titans, a new live experience about six startups seeking funding and marketing support. They will pitch live to former Mondelēz chief media and e-commerce officer Bonin Bough, BlueRun Ventures General Partner Cheryl Cheng, former GE chief marketing officer Beth Comstock and VaynerX chairman Gary Vaynerchuk — with a twist: Using Indiegogo, the in-studio and streaming audience will be able to purchase products and compete with the Titans to become a marketing partner.
Day Two will chart Next Blockbusters including esports, machine learning, cannabis and self-driving cars. Midday tracks will let attendees drill down on an area that particularly matters to them. And there will be networking.
The Next lineup includes:
Sophia Amoruso, CEO and founder at Girlboss
on connections as the future of currency
Sharmeen Browarek, senior director of viewer engagement at Twitch
on using machine learning to fight bias in gaming
Jess Carbino, Bumble's sociologist
on the next workforce
Daniel Cherry, CMO at Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues
on gaming's next play IRL
David Dancer, CMO at MedMen
on the cannabis boom to come
Kass Dawson, global head of marketing at Softbank Robotics
with the Pepper robot, on the future of human-robot interactions
Amy Emmerich, chief content officer at Refinery29
on content's next mission
Tony Magee, founder of Lagunitas
on cannabis in Lagunitas drinks and the culture
Jason Mars, CEO and co-founder at Clinc
on the rise of conversational AI
Claudia Mata, co-founder of Vertly
on cannabis in beauty
Megan Maloney, investor at General Catalyst
on the real future for blockchain
Pras Michél, founder of Blacture
on the future of media and tech for black culture
Glenn Minerley, head of esports at Momentum Worldwide
on brands' role in the entertainment culture ahead
Natalia Oberti Noguera, CEO and founder of Pipeline Angels
on changing the "white bro" culture of Silicon Valley
Delane Parnell, CEO and co-founder at PlayVS high school esports league
on the future of competitive gaming
Ralph Santana, CMO at Harman
on the 65-mile-per-hour living room
David Shing, digital prophet at Verizon's Oath
on screens and our mental health
Meiling Tan, head of marketing at Waymo
on bringing self-driving cars to the public
Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer at GE Ventures
on how to accelerate change
Randall Wilkinson, CEO and co-founder of The Wilkinson Group
on the future of food and his company's robotic Wilkinson Mini Bakery
Jen Wong, the chief operating officer at Reddit
on the future of community trust
Be there, just over the horizon, at Ad Age Next on Nov. 13 and 14. Early-bird tickets are available through Wednesday, Aug. 15. Regular pricing starts Thursday.