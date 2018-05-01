Facebook, very busy, working on a dating service and AR for Messenger

Brands including Sephora, Nike, Asus and Kia have tried AR shopping on Messenger. Credit: Facebook

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg was more evangelical firebrand than repentant sinner at the F8 developer conference.

The CEO, fresh off a public chastising in Congress for privacy lapses on the social network, appeared somewhat defiant during his keynote at the annual developer conference.

Zuckerberg promised to keep people safe, but also to keep building.

"If you believe as I do that giving people a voice is important, that building relationships is important, that creating a sense of community is important, that doing the hard work of trying to bring the world closer together is important," Zuckerberg said, "then I say this: We will keep building."

So, what exactly is Facebook building and how will it bring people—and brands—together? Here are the highlights:

Face-dating

Facebook says it's working on a dating service to compete with Tinder, Bumble, Match and all the rest. Zuckerberg claimed it will match people based on shared interests, and would encourage deep connection, "not just hookups." How exactly it would do that is still unclear. Zuckerberg also said friends would not be among the selection of potential dates. No more info was immediately forthcoming.