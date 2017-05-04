So Forced: 'Star Wars' Day Tributes Are Weak Sauce This Year

Has the revitalization of storytelling in the "Star Wars" films simultaneously sucked the creative life out of others? Brands came out to pay tribute to the franchise on May 4, which in nerd circles is more formally known as Star Wars Day. But overall, fell flat their ideas did, say we.

Reebok Classics are apparently the footwear of choice for Jedis. Or perhaps he's about to Force this shoe all the way to the garbage chute?

What up, Olive Garden? Is that breadstick supposed to be a light saber? Why are you dipping it into cheese sauce? Angry Alfredo does not look worthy of the Dark Side.

Celebrating #StarWarsDay with Angry Alfredo for the ultimate battle of Good VS. Evil. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/MnzMh1wu8O — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) May 4, 2017

Ok so United Healthcare gets a few points for cuteness -- and for its two-fer attempt to also honor national O.J. day.

#Maythe4thBeWithYou on #NationalOJDay! Use the force of Vitamin C to help keep the cold & flu bugs from invading your system. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/4oxNc82l6n — UnitedHealthcare (@myUHC) May 4, 2017

Storm Trooper, did you get pepperoni on your helmet?

When you're serving the Empire at 7, but eating pizza at 8. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1ltXvulF9B — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) May 4, 2017

You'd think these would look more Storm Trooper-y or Darth Vader-y.

It's the Jedi move thing again. Now it's M&M's, with a flavor we're not quite sure about. Maybe more effective with plain or peanut. Stick to the basics, candy.

The caramel force is very, very strong right now. Don't resist the force and go get a pack today! #UnsquareCaramel #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/RTnRD7WEO2 — M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate) May 4, 2017

Ok, so this one is pretty clever, from American Heart Association. Don't include it in the weak sauce category, and keep the idea in your head in case of emergencies. Also, there's a cool app idea in here somewhere.

Darth Vader's theme song, 'The Imperial March', is 103 beats/min. Great for keeping time in CPR. #Maythe4thbewithyou pic.twitter.com/QYLN0Qp3jr — American Heart Assoc (@American_Heart) May 4, 2017

Last year, T-Mobile had a pretty fun (and daring idea) characterizing one of its biggest competitors as "The DeATTh Star." But then today, it just gave a new name to its social media customer help team.

T-Meh.

One of the more entertaining ones, from Dollar Shave Club. Who doesn't love a dude in Leia buns?

Proudly cleaning up the half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herders since 2012. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/OQWaCRcaLu — Dollar Shave Club (@DollarShaveClub) May 4, 2017

Hey Google, no doodle? This is what it looks like today:

