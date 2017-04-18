Glossary: What Martech Buzzwords Really Mean

Credit: Kelsey Dake

Attempting to speak with someone who's fluent in martech is not easy.

For starters there is the jargon, a miasma of buzzwords and phrases. You might, in the very same sentence, encounter both "holistic consumer experience" and "tag management system." Although smiling and nodding does help, trying to make sense of what they actually mean is far more effective.

In short, the idea behind martech goes like this: Today's consumers are empowered and demand more from the brands they engage with. Marketers want to meet these expectations -- they really do! -- but doing so requires a deep understanding, or one-to-one relationship, of who they are and how they engage with them.

And that requires a lot of data.

Marketing technology provides the plumbing to gather such data, but it's often expensive, complex and isn't fully realized. Here, we share some frequently used terms that are often used in marketing technology and attempt to explain them in the plainest English possible.

Account business management (ABM): Like B2B, but requires more effort

Adobe: The Tom Brady of martech, focused on advertising

Algorithm: Just as biased as the human who wrote it

Artificial Intelligence: Buzzword today, but has similar potential as VR

Audience segmentation: Get me left-handed gluten-free millennial widows with six toes

B2B: Martech's first love

B2C: Martech's new love

Campaign automation: We welcome our robot overlords

Campaign metrics: Did people buy your stuff?

Consumer journey: Show us on the map where the customer touched you

CRM: The customer is always right

Data management platform: Shadow broker who provides extensive info on said customer

Digital transformation: Playing catch-up

Dynamic ad creation: Personalized content

Holistic experience: Doing your job

Hootsuite: Marketing technology you can schedule

LUMAscape: Winter is coming

Marketing automation: We welcome our robot overlords

Martech: Any piece of technology a marketer uses to reach a customer, like Hootsuite

Natural language processing: We welcome our robot overlords

Omnichannel: Online and offline

Oracle: Watch your back, Adobe

SaaS: Software as a service. (Only slightly less sexy than Saabs)

Salesforce: No. 1 in CRM; just ask them!

Tag management system: One script to track them all

Watson: Good at chess. And Jeopardy. And branding for IBM and all of AI.

Contributor: Kate Kaye