Fiery Phones and 'Hazardous' Washing Machines Can Still Be Purchased Through Google Shopping

A listing captured on Dec. 27, 2016 showing where users can purchase a Samsung Note 7

Google is still linking to websites in its "Shopping" tab where consumers can purchase a fire-prone Samsung Galaxy Note 7 or an exploding Samsung washing machine well after recalls were made for both of the products.

The Google link to fire-prone devices that have been well documented by the media comes in stark contrast to T-Mobile, who on Tuesday became the first major carrier to roll out an update that prevents the Note 7 from charging.

T-Mobile's update also includes numerous pop ups that appear on the phone, indicating that a recall is in effect as well as actions a consumer can take to return the device.

Users who search for a Note 7 through Google's Shopping tab will see a small text link informing the consumer about the device's recall, but will see large-sized images of the smartphone as well as a link to buy the device from merchants who sell them.

Meanwhile, a number of different Samsung washing machines listed as hazardous by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission can easily be found through Google's Shopping tab after performing a search. According to the government website, one person suffered a broken jaw from a malfunctioning Samsung appliance. Unlike the Note 7, Google provides no information about the washing machine recall to users who search for the appliance.

Samsung says it has removed all affected washing machines from major retail sites and that only a certain batch were affected. Still, a number of relatively unknown vendors are offering the appliance for sale through Google Shopping and it is unclear if those have been removed as well.

A similar listing for the Note 7 found on Google Shopping



"We have a number of policies in place to ensure the safety of our users, and it's the responsibility of our merchants to comply with these in order to advertise on Google," a spokeswoman told Ad Age. "With regards to recalled products like the Note 7, we're constantly monitoring and working to make sure that any related ads are disapproved and removed quickly."

Meanwhile, the Note 7 might have also lured the attention of collectors, as listings can be found for the smartphone's box -- no phone included -- for as much as $40 on eBay.